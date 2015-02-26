Feb 26 Modular kitchen maker Howden Joinery Group Plc said it would return 70 million pounds ($109 million) to shareholders over the next two years through a share repurchase programme.

"The board has reviewed the cash balances in light of the group's future investment opportunities, expected peak working capital requirements and trading outlook," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Howden forecast in January a full-year pretax profit above the average market estimate, the second increase in its forecast in just over two months. ($1 = 0.6436 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)