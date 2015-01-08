Jan 8 Modular Kitchen maker Howden Joinery Group Plc estimated that full-year pretax profit would be above market consensus, raising its expectations for the second time in just over two months.

Analysts were expecting a 2014 pretax profit from continuing operations before exceptional items of between 172 million pounds ($259.24 million) to 179 million pounds, Howden Joinery said in a statement.

($1 = 0.6635 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)