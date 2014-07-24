July 24 Modular kitchen manufacturer Howden
Joinery Group Plc reported a 37.5 percent rise in
first-half profit, helped by an improving housing market and
consumer spending in Britain.
The company's pretax profit rose to 57.2 million pounds
($97.4 million) in the 24 weeks to June 14, from 41.6 million
pounds a year earlier.
Howden said on Thursday that revenue at its UK depots rose
11.6 percent to 428.2 million pounds in the first half, and were
up 14 percent in the first four weeks of the second half.
The company sells kitchens and joinery products to kitchen
shops, which install them for landlords, local authorities,
housing trusts and developers.
($1 = 0.5872 British pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Roshni Menon; Editing by Ted
Kerr)