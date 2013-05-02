LONDON May 2 Howden Joinery Group PLC : * Says trading in line with our expectations * Cautious about the outlook for the rest of the year, given economic

environment * In the first four periods (16 weeks to April 20) UK revenue was up 9.3% on the corresponding period last year * UK revenue up by 7.6% on a same depot basis * First period of the year benefited from an additional week of trading * Excluding the first period, total revenue in the three periods since then increased by 4.1% * Gross profit margin performance is in line with market expectations (60.5-61.5 percent) for the full year * Plans to open 20-30 new depots this year