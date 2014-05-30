(Adds analyst comments, share price)

May 30 Howden Joinery Group Plc has appointed Chief Financial Officer Mark Robson as deputy chief executive with immediate effect, the British kitchen supplier said on Friday.

Robson, who has been the company's CFO for over nine years, had earlier served as group finance director at Delta Plc.

Matthew Ingle would continue as chief executive, the company said in a statement.

"This change will allow Matthew Ingle to focus his attention on the strategic development of the business, as well as the culture and values of Howden Joinery which have been such a key factor in its differentiation and success to date," N+1 Singer analysts said in a note.

The brokerage said it doesn't view the latest management change as an indication that Ingle might be on his way out, but saw it as a positive in renewing the focus on the group's strategy and culture.

Howden Joinery sells kitchens and joinery products to kitchen shops that install them for landlords, local authorities, housing trusts and developers.

Shares in the company were up 0.21 percent at 321.5 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.