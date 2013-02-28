LONDON Feb 28 Howden Joinery Group PLC : * Auto alert - Howden Joinery Group PLC FY pretax profit from

share * Howden Joinery UK depot revenue increased by 4.0% to £872.5M * Profit before tax increased to £112.1M (2011: £111.0M), * We expect market conditions to continue to be challenging