UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
LONDON Feb 28 Howden Joinery Group PLC : * Auto alert - Howden Joinery Group PLC FY pretax profit from
continuing operations 112.1 million stg * Auto alert - Howden Joinery Group PLC FY revenue 887.1 million stg
versus 853.8 million stg year ago * Auto alert - Howden Joinery Group PLC final dividend 2.7 pence per
share * Auto alert - Howden Joinery Group PLC total dividend 3 pence per
share * Howden Joinery UK depot revenue increased by 4.0% to £872.5M * Profit before tax increased to £112.1M (2011: £111.0M), * We expect market conditions to continue to be challenging
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher