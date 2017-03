July 24 Howden Joinery Group Plc :

* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 57.2 million stg versus 41.6 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue from continuing operations 435.4 million stg versus 390.8 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 1.9 penceper share

* Howden joinery uk depot revenue increased by 11.6% to £428.2m (up 8.7% on a same depot basis) in h1

* H1 operating profit rose to £57.6m (2013: £44.2m)

* Howden joinery uk depot revenue increased by 14.0% in first four week period of second half of year

