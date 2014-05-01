May 1 Howden Joinery Group Plc

* Performance in first four periods of 2014 is in line with our expectations

* In first four periods (16 weeks) of 2014, howden joinery UK revenue was up 11.2 percent on corresponding periods last year, increasing by 8.5 percent on a same depot basis

* Currently planning to open 30 new depots this year