LONDON May 30 Howden Joinery Group Plc

* Organisational changes

* Announce appointment of Mark Robson as deputy chief executive with immediate effect

* Mark Robson will now be responsible for day-to-day management of business in addition to keeping his role as chief financial officer

* Matthew Ingle continues in his role as chief executive