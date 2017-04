Jan 8 Howden Joinery Group Plc :

* Pleased to report that good trading performance seen in 2014 until end of period 11 (as reported on 5 November 2014) continued for remainder of year

* It is expected that profit before tax for 2014 will be above range of market expectations

* Total sales from Howden Joinery Uk depots for 2014 of approximately £1070 mln (2013: £940.7 mln) were up 14 pct, rising 11 pct on a same depot basis

* Group has also seen good performance on other key measures, including gross margin

* Range of analyst expectations for profit before tax and exceptional items from continuing operations for 2014 is believed to be £172m to £179m