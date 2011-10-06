ISSUE: The stock market dropped briefly into bear market
territory on Monday. What does an investor do while the market
flirts with a big drop?
By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK Oct 6 Wall Street started the week
under a foreboding shadow.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index extended a three-month
downward spiral to a total loss of 20 percent -- a level at
which many technical analysts declare a bear market, and from
which stocks often fall into a longer, deeper retrenchment.
While the market has staged a strong rebound since,
optimism is in short supply as Europe tilts toward recession,
Greece toward default and the United States toward more
sluggish economic growth. Equity fund withdrawals are at their
highest rate since the 2008 financial crisis.
Here are views on what to do while waiting to see if the
bear is back in hibernation or ready for action once again:
LOOKING FOR BARGAINS
Some strategists see the present levels as tempting. The
market has been swinging back and forth over a wide range and
some see it continuing to rebound.
"We did sell in early August when momentum broke down, but
we are looking for an entry point," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at Harris Bank with $55 billion in assets.
A bear market is supposed to kick in when an index such as
Standard & Poor's SPX.N falls 20 percent from a high. On
Monday, stocks rebounded late in the day, avoiding the bear
status, albeit just barely.
Many are skeptical about reading too much into the numbers.
But there clearly is a pattern: Seven of the eight times
the S&P has closed with a 20-percent cumulative loss, stocks
have fallen further over the next year and sometimes by a lot
more.
RECESSION PAYOUTS LIKELY
However the market plays out, cash-rich corporate America
has enough of a cushion to pay dividends -- even in a
recession, says Colin Moore, chief investment officer at
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, with $362 billion in
assets under management.
Indeed, dividend hikes are still possible. Companies are
paying out 30 percent of their cash, which is historically low,
especially in a business climate where managers see few places
to put cash to work.
"The amount of dividend paid should be closer to 40 percent
to 45 percent," Moore said.
Moore's Columbia Dividend Income Fund (LBSAX.O) top
holdings are International Business Machines (IBM.N), Philip
Morris (PM.N), Verizon Communications (VZ.N), Exxon Mobil
(XOM.N) and AT&T (T.N).
BET ON STAPLES
In a full-on bear market, all equities suffer. But to
reduce risk exposure, strategists suggest looking at companies
like consumer staples firms, which are less prone to
recession.
Food and beverages are "products that we need in our
everyday lives irrespective of whether we are in recession or
not," said John De Clue, senior vice president at US bank, with
$113 billion in assets.
Healthcare is a classic defensive area because while these
companies are influenced by the state of the economy, they
depend more on the regulatory environment, De Clue said.
Bernie Williams, money manager for USAA who oversees $4
billion in discretionary assets from high net worth
individuals, cites Sysco (SYY.N), Chevron (CVX.N) and
McDonalds' (MCD.N) as good defensive holdings.
CORPORATE BONDS
Treasury yields have sunk so low they have lost their
appeal for many income-driven investors. Two to three percent
yields seem like small beans given the recent U.S. debt
downgrade and the chance that monetary stimulus might boost
inflation.
Investment-grade bonds, by comparison, have managed to hold
higher yields and credit quality has remained reasonably high
in some sectors.
It's not hard to find four percent corporate bond yields,
which offer more than twice the yield of the U.S. benchmark
10-year Treasury note of 1.89 percent.
HIGHER YIELD, MORE CAUTION
Some strategists are looking at high-yield bonds -- but
they advise caution since the high-yield sector tends to do
worse in slowdowns than higher-rated fixed income.
Still, mutual funds or Exchange Traded Funds that carry
these assets can return a yield of up to 8 percent.
"That's darned attractive," says Bernie Williams, money
manager for USAA who oversees $4 billion in discretionary
assets from high net worth individuals.
Williams cited two funds with close to an 8 percent yield,
USAA High Yield Opportunities Fund USHYX and an ETF, iShares
iBoxx HY Corp Bond Fund (HYG).
EMERGING MARKETS
The perception is that emerging market investing is one of
the riskiest categories. But since China and Brazil have become
net creditors, and with robust economic growth in many emerging
economies, some fund managers say this sector is worth looking
at -- even when "risk" assets are being dumped.
Some even see it as a safe haven in with U.S. and European
markets in upheaval.
"If you look at the pull-back in price, it is an attractive
buying opportunity," said Thomas Wilson, senior investment
manager of the institutional investment group at Brinker
Capital with $12 billion in assets.
"Europe looks very cheap but you are playing with politics,"
Williams said. "One strategy is to wait for the news of the
(Greek) default and then go in."
(Reporting by Manuela Badawy. Editing by Richard Satran and
Bernadette Baum)