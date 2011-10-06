ISSUE: The stock market dropped briefly into bear market territory on Monday. What does an investor do while the market flirts with a big drop?

By Manuela Badawy

NEW YORK Oct 6 Wall Street started the week under a foreboding shadow.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index extended a three-month downward spiral to a total loss of 20 percent -- a level at which many technical analysts declare a bear market, and from which stocks often fall into a longer, deeper retrenchment.

While the market has staged a strong rebound since, optimism is in short supply as Europe tilts toward recession, Greece toward default and the United States toward more sluggish economic growth. Equity fund withdrawals are at their highest rate since the 2008 financial crisis.

Here are views on what to do while waiting to see if the bear is back in hibernation or ready for action once again:

LOOKING FOR BARGAINS

Some strategists see the present levels as tempting. The market has been swinging back and forth over a wide range and some see it continuing to rebound.

"We did sell in early August when momentum broke down, but we are looking for an entry point," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Bank with $55 billion in assets.

A bear market is supposed to kick in when an index such as Standard & Poor's SPX.N falls 20 percent from a high. On Monday, stocks rebounded late in the day, avoiding the bear status, albeit just barely.

Many are skeptical about reading too much into the numbers.

But there clearly is a pattern: Seven of the eight times the S&P has closed with a 20-percent cumulative loss, stocks have fallen further over the next year and sometimes by a lot more.

RECESSION PAYOUTS LIKELY

However the market plays out, cash-rich corporate America has enough of a cushion to pay dividends -- even in a recession, says Colin Moore, chief investment officer at Columbia Management Investment Advisers, with $362 billion in assets under management.

Indeed, dividend hikes are still possible. Companies are paying out 30 percent of their cash, which is historically low, especially in a business climate where managers see few places to put cash to work.

"The amount of dividend paid should be closer to 40 percent to 45 percent," Moore said.

Moore's Columbia Dividend Income Fund (LBSAX.O) top holdings are International Business Machines (IBM.N), Philip Morris (PM.N), Verizon Communications (VZ.N), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and AT&T (T.N).

BET ON STAPLES

In a full-on bear market, all equities suffer. But to reduce risk exposure, strategists suggest looking at companies like consumer staples firms, which are less prone to recession.

Food and beverages are "products that we need in our everyday lives irrespective of whether we are in recession or not," said John De Clue, senior vice president at US bank, with $113 billion in assets.

Healthcare is a classic defensive area because while these companies are influenced by the state of the economy, they depend more on the regulatory environment, De Clue said.

Bernie Williams, money manager for USAA who oversees $4 billion in discretionary assets from high net worth individuals, cites Sysco (SYY.N), Chevron (CVX.N) and McDonalds' (MCD.N) as good defensive holdings.

CORPORATE BONDS

Treasury yields have sunk so low they have lost their appeal for many income-driven investors. Two to three percent yields seem like small beans given the recent U.S. debt downgrade and the chance that monetary stimulus might boost inflation.

Investment-grade bonds, by comparison, have managed to hold higher yields and credit quality has remained reasonably high in some sectors.

It's not hard to find four percent corporate bond yields, which offer more than twice the yield of the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note of 1.89 percent.

HIGHER YIELD, MORE CAUTION

Some strategists are looking at high-yield bonds -- but they advise caution since the high-yield sector tends to do worse in slowdowns than higher-rated fixed income.

Still, mutual funds or Exchange Traded Funds that carry these assets can return a yield of up to 8 percent.

"That's darned attractive," says Bernie Williams, money manager for USAA who oversees $4 billion in discretionary assets from high net worth individuals.

Williams cited two funds with close to an 8 percent yield, USAA High Yield Opportunities Fund USHYX and an ETF, iShares iBoxx HY Corp Bond Fund (HYG).

EMERGING MARKETS

The perception is that emerging market investing is one of the riskiest categories. But since China and Brazil have become net creditors, and with robust economic growth in many emerging economies, some fund managers say this sector is worth looking at -- even when "risk" assets are being dumped.

Some even see it as a safe haven in with U.S. and European markets in upheaval.

"If you look at the pull-back in price, it is an attractive buying opportunity," said Thomas Wilson, senior investment manager of the institutional investment group at Brinker Capital with $12 billion in assets.

"Europe looks very cheap but you are playing with politics," Williams said. "One strategy is to wait for the news of the (Greek) default and then go in."

(Reporting by Manuela Badawy. Editing by Richard Satran and Bernadette Baum)