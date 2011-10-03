THE ISSUE: Copper hit a 14-month low on Monday amid
concerns that demand may be falling, even from China. What does
it mean for investors if the world's busiest metal piles up
outside factory gates?
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Oct 3 There is no mystery about why
copper is falling. The fear of a global economic slowdown
ripples through one economy after another.
The metal is closely tied to the global economy as a widely
used material needed for everything from cars to computers.
Exports have been slack in Asia and Europe.
A number of strategists, however, say that copper will
shake off its rust. Here is why:
CARS, CABLES, AND COPPER
The importance of copper to China's automobile industry and
electrical infrastructure ensures its security, according to
one proponent.
"Copper is heavily used in China, India, Brazil, Latin
America, and those governments are doing electrical grids
infrastructure projects over a period of years," said Paul
Dietrich, CEO of Foxhall Capital Management, which has over
$755 million AUM.
Dietrich cited copper's indispensable role in automobile
manufacturing, and said "there is still projected growth in car
sales in China."
Dietrich concedes to some slowdown, but calls the media
reaction to it "overdone." He also recognized China's slowdown
as an intentional effort to "curb inflation and unsustainable
growth."
"Copper is a good buy right now," Dietrich concluded. For
those who prefer not to go directly into commodity futures,
there are the Powershares DB Base Metals Long ETN (BDG) and the
iPath Pure Beta Copper ETN (which can be found here)
REBOUND IN U.S. HOUSING AND MANUFACTURING
Housing is among the beaten-down sectors that usually
consumes significant amounts of the metal. Homes, along with
manufacturing, should rebound in "the back half of 2012," said
John Licata, chief commodities strategist at Blue Phoenix.
"We believe that copper prices will recover faster than
other metals in 2012," said John Licata, chief commodities
strategist at Blue Phoenix.
Licata said that, while gold has played a starring role in
the recent financial crises, copper's time may be arriving.
"There will be an allure to get back into copper prices as
broader averages respond more positively to economic stimulus
in North America and Europe," Licata said.
Licata recommended stocks that have exposure to both gold
and copper, and can benefit from gold reserves as well as any
recovery in copper as the economy picks up. His picks include
Freeport McMoRan (FCX.N), which has dividends that Licata
called "very attractive," and NovaGold (NG.TO).
Freeport McMoRan's 52-week low on Monday shrouds its
intrinsic value, which an analysis using Thomson Reuters
Starmine data calculates at $86.72 a share, far above its
current $30.18 price and revealing it to be undervalued.
SHARP DECLINE, ROOM FOR REBOUND
Michael Gayed, chief investment strategist at Pension
Partners LLC., said the declines have been sharp enough that a
snapback rally could take place sometime soon. He said the
Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX.P) is cheap based on the
valuation of its components. It also charges a low fee of about
0.69 percent.
"There is so much cushion now in copper that it seems like
a comfortable position to start nibbling into," Gayed said.
The recovery could be quick, he said. Central to Gayed's
optimism for copper is his prediction that the "summer crash"
will be followed by a "fall meltup" that will rally risky
assets.
"Markets have a funny way of rallying with the least amount
of people participating," he said. "Everyone gets bearish at
the wrong time."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Richard Satran)