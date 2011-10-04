(Repeats item from Monday)

THE ISSUE: Copper hit a 14-month low on Monday amid concerns that demand may be falling, even from China. What does it mean for investors if the world's busiest metal piles up outside factory gates?

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 3 There is no mystery about why copper is falling. The fear of a global economic slowdown ripples through one economy after another.

The metal is closely tied to the global economy as a widely used material needed for everything from cars to computers. Exports have been slack in Asia and Europe.

A number of strategists, however, say that copper will shake off its rust. Here is why:

CARS, CABLES, AND COPPER

The importance of copper to China's automobile industry and electrical infrastructure ensures its security, according to one proponent.

"Copper is heavily used in China, India, Brazil, Latin America, and those governments are doing electrical grids infrastructure projects over a period of years," said Paul Dietrich, CEO of Foxhall Capital Management, which has over $755 million AUM.

Dietrich cited copper's indispensable role in automobile manufacturing, and said "there is still projected growth in car sales in China."

Dietrich concedes to some slowdown, but calls the media reaction to it "overdone." He also recognized China's slowdown as an intentional effort to "curb inflation and unsustainable growth."

"Copper is a good buy right now," Dietrich concluded. For those who prefer not to go directly into commodity futures, there are the Powershares DB Base Metals Long ETN (BDG) and the iPath Pure Beta Copper ETN (which can be found here)

REBOUND IN U.S. HOUSING AND MANUFACTURING

Housing is among the beaten-down sectors that usually consumes significant amounts of the metal. Homes, along with manufacturing, should rebound in "the back half of 2012," said John Licata, chief commodities strategist at Blue Phoenix.

"We believe that copper prices will recover faster than other metals in 2012," said John Licata, chief commodities strategist at Blue Phoenix.

Licata said that, while gold has played a starring role in the recent financial crises, copper's time may be arriving. "There will be an allure to get back into copper prices as broader averages respond more positively to economic stimulus in North America and Europe," Licata said.

Licata recommended stocks that have exposure to both gold and copper, and can benefit from gold reserves as well as any recovery in copper as the economy picks up. His picks include Freeport McMoRan (FCX.N), which has dividends that Licata called "very attractive," and NovaGold (NG.TO).

Freeport McMoRan's 52-week low on Monday shrouds its intrinsic value, which an analysis using Thomson Reuters Starmine data calculates at $86.72 a share, far above its current $30.18 price and revealing it to be undervalued.

SHARP DECLINE, ROOM FOR REBOUND

Michael Gayed, chief investment strategist at Pension Partners LLC., said the declines have been sharp enough that a snapback rally could take place sometime soon. He said the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX.P) is cheap based on the valuation of its components. It also charges a low fee of about 0.69 percent.

"There is so much cushion now in copper that it seems like a comfortable position to start nibbling into," Gayed said.

The recovery could be quick, he said. Central to Gayed's optimism for copper is his prediction that the "summer crash" will be followed by a "fall meltup" that will rally risky assets.

"Markets have a funny way of rallying with the least amount of people participating," he said. "Everyone gets bearish at the wrong time."

(Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Richard Satran)