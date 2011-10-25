THE ISSUE: Despite the recent equity market rally, many
mutual funds have failed to beat their benchmarks, leaving
investors to wonder which funds still offer opportunity. Here
are three strategies.
By Jessica Toonkel
Europe's economic woes, a lingering debt overhang and the
threat of a global slowdown, could mean underperformance will
continue.
So far equity funds are still lagging their benchmarks,
despite the recent rally in the markets.
As of Monday, 23 percent of mutual funds have
underperformed their indices by more than 500 basis points, up
from 20 percent who missed at the beginning of the month,
according to J.P. Morgan.
Still, some mutual fund categories have beat their indexes
-- or at least matched them by using hedging strategies or
investing in companies that yield dividends. And on average
during periods of market volatility about one-third of active
funds beat their indices, said Russel Kinnel, director of
research at Morningstar Inc.
The trick is finding them.
GO NEUTRAL
For investors whose priority is to preserve wealth -- even
if it means not getting a piece of a market rally, equity
market neutral funds are a good option, analysts said.
By taking long and short positions on stocks, these funds
try to immunize themselves against volatility. So far this
year, they have returned 0.48 percent, while the S&P 500 is
down 1.78 percent, including reinvested dividends, for the same
period, according to Lipper.
"This is the asset class that people go to dampen
volatility," said Tom Roseen, a senior analyst at Lipper.
Many of the top-performing funds are closed to new
investors. Among those that are open, American Century
Investments' Equity Market Neutral Fund (ALHIX.O), has returned
4.25 percent so far this year, ranking it fourth in its
category, according to Lipper.
But, true to form, its three-year return is 0.54 percent,
compared to a 12.72 percent return for the index. The five-year
return of 0.33 percent captures another stretch of volatility
-- the 2008 financial crisis-- when the index returned less,
0.21 percent.
Pair market neutral funds with long-short equity funds to
take advantage of upswings while protecting wealth, said Nadia
Papagiannis, a Morningstar analyst. These funds have more long
exposure, so they have the ability to capture the upward
movements in the market, she said.
One pairing that Papagiannis suggests: The AQR Diversified
Arbitrage Fund (ADANX.O), which has returned 0.09 percent
year-to-date, with the Wasatch Long/Short Fund (FMLSX.O), which
has returned 2.16 percent, according to Morningstar.
SEEK INCOME
For gun shy investors who want a bit more upside potential,
equity income funds that mostly invest in dividend-paying
companies are an option.
"Dividends are in vogue" because they are one of the few
places investors can still find yield, said David Kathman, a
senior mutual fund analyst at Morningstar.
For the most part passively-managed dividend ETFs have beat
the S&P 500, including dividends. Seven of the 12 U.S.-based
dividend ETFs have beaten the index so far this year, according
to IndexUniverse.com.
Some funds do outperform the ETF, although expenses could
eat the extra gains.
The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG.P), based on a
customized index created by The Vanguard Group, has returned
3.10 percent year-to-date. Meanwhile, the firm's Dividend
Growth Fund (VDIGX.O) has returned 6 percent. For the past five
years, the ETF has returned 2.54 percent, while the mutual fund
has returned 3.72 percent, according to Morningstar. But the
Vanguard mutual fund costs 0.34 percent, while the ETF costs
0.18 percent.
Even so, Roseen says active fund managers can sidestep
market movements that could affect dividend-paying companies.
"Active managers in the dividend space can pick and choose
where they are going," Roseen said. Financial services
companies have historically paid dividends, for example, but
have taken a beating this year making it a sector active fund
managers might be avoiding.
TAKE OFF THE REINS
Global equity funds have been pummeled this year. But
flexible global allocation funds, in which portfolio managers
can allocate globally among stocks, bonds, cash, gold and other
asset classes have been able to sidestep some of the deepest
market declines.
On average, global flexible funds are down 6.45 percent for
the year. Global multi-cap growth funds are down almost twice
that amount, 11.36 percent, for the same period, according to
Lipper.
"No fund is going to protect investors from every market
environment, but the more tactical managers have done pretty
well," said Michael Herbst, an analyst at Morningstar.
Some are even posting gains even as the category sees
losses overall. The GMO Benchmark-Free Allocation III Fund
(GBMFX.O) has returned 2.14 percent so far this year, has a
three-year return of 8.31 percent and a 5.99 percent return for
the last five years, according to Lipper.
