THE ISSUE: The price relationship between gold and platinum
reflects continued economic worries, but the historically wide
spread of the two metals could signal trading opportunities.
By Mike Tarsala
Nov 2 Platinum is about 15 times more rare than
gold and usually trades at a premium to the yellow metal. But
the greater the worry about the economy, the higher gold trades
in relation to platinum.
"The relative performance of these metals is telling us
that all is still not well," said John Corcoran, client
portfolio manager at Oppenheimer funds, which collectively
manages about $23 billion in alternative investments.
Gold is a defensive asset and is considered more precious
in times of economic stress. Platinum, meanwhile, is more
closely tied with the economy because of its use in catalytic
converters on cars and in industrial equipment. That is why the
platinum-gold spread tends to reflect the level of economic
fear in the U.S.
Gold has rarely been more expensive than platinum in the
past three decades, and only sustained a higher price for more
than two months once, in the early 1980s. The most recent
period when gold was pricier was October 2008, near the height
of the financial crisis.
It happened again in September, as fears about the European
debt crisis boiled over and platinum began to swoon.
Platinum prices fell as much as $162 below gold's price in
early October. Even after last week's stocks rally, gold still
trades for $80 more an ounce than platinum, an extreme that up
until recently had not been seen since 1982.
Here's how to play this historically wide gold-platinum
spread:
BUY PLATINUM AND SHORT GOLD
Except for a nine-month period that began in 1981, platinum
has bounced back from its lagging price against gold fairly
quickly. Those who bought platinum and simultaneously bought
gold reaped the benefits.
That could happen again, says Mark Williams, a professor of
finance and economics at Boston University.
"There is a significant price spread aberration," Williams
said. "To profit, you go long platinum, and short gold. We do
not have fear of inflation right now. GDP numbers are positive.
The markets, and the U.S. dollar, are rising. Economic concerns
seem to be waning."
Another way to structure the trade is with ETFs, he
says.
The SPDR Gold Shares ETF charges 0.4 percent a year to
track the price of gold bullion. It's come close, up 14.5
percent this year. And the Physical Platinum Shares ETF seeks
to track the spot price of platinum, minus a 0.6 percent annual
fee. It is down 13 percent year-to-date.
BUY STOCKS ON IMPROVED ECONOMICS
A narrowing of the gold-platinum spread could be good for
equities.
The S&P 500 rose more than 30 percent in the 12 months
after the weekly platinum-gold spread reached an extreme of
nearly $130 in September 1982. The market went on to rise more
than 150 percent, until the Black Monday crash in 1987.
Credit Suisse Strategist Andrew Garthwaite on Tuesday
raised his 2012 target on the S&P 500 to 1340 from 1260, and
says the chance of a U.S. recession has fallen to 25 percent
from 35 percent.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF tracks the benchmark index and is an
easy play. But cyclical sectors and stocks that benefit most
from a stronger economy, including the automakers and parts
companies, are another option. They are the lowest-priced
market sector based on their 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 7.8 times earnings. The S&P 500 has price-to-earnings
ratio of 11.5 times earnings.
One fund where automakers make up more than 15 percent of
the holdings is the First Trust IPOX-100 Index fund (FPX), down
8 percent this year, but rated a top Lipper fund for consistent
returns.
BUY ONLY PLATINUM
Even some analysts who are less certain about where gold
prices are headed think platinum will snap back.
Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham
Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont, is currently long
platinum, and thinks it is a relative value.
Before the recent rally, platinum bottomed out in October
2008, five months ahead of the stock market, and rose more than
50 percent by April 2009.
Buying a futures contract can be done through an online
futures account, or a full-service broker. The Platinum ETF
also is a proxy. It is down year-to-date, but has been on the
rise since Oct. 9.
A managed futures account run by a registered Commodity
Trading Advisor may include gold-platinum and other spread
trades as part of an overall plan. The accounts typically
charge a 2 percent management fee, and keep 20 percent of the
portfolio's returns.
"Platinum is extremely undervalued versus gold," Mendelsohn
says. "Traders think we are still going into an economic
slowdown and the industrial demand will be less. But most
economic data says we are not going into recession."
(Reporting by Mike Tarsala; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and
Walden Siew)
