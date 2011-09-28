THE ISSUE: The S&P Indices/Case Shiller recorded a fourth
consecutive month of increases. Existing home sales jumped in
the latest report. Low-rate mortgages have boosted
affordability measu,res. Is it time for investors to start
looking for real estate?
NEW YORK, Sept 28 After a five-year slide from
the price peak reached in 2006 is it finally time for the
housing market to rebound?
Not for single-family homes, which are still being
jackhammered by foreclosures and unemployment, analysts say.
And not for home builders, whose stocks remain deeply
depressed.
Looking more broadly at real estate, there are ways to
invest. As ever, it's all about location -- but, these days,
it's more about locating credit than a patch of green turf:
REITS:HOUSING ALTERNATIVE
A key problem with single family homes is that consumers
are having problems getting financing, says Paul Hickey of
Bespoke Investment Group. REITs are a solution.
"Rental REITs may be more attractive until credit markets
become looser," Hickey said.
Hickey cited Avalon Bay (AVB.N) as a favorite. Another
strategist, Joel Beam of Forward Management, also likes Avalon,
and added Equity Residential(EQR.N) and Camden (CPT.N)
Moreover, with their regular income payouts, REITs suit the
demands of investors fed up with volatile equities and looking
for ways to safely add income.
REIT FUNDS:SPREADING THE RISK
REITs have attracted more funds every year since 2008, said
Lipper analyst Tom Roseen.
REITs can be extremely specialized in how they generate
income and invest their holdings.
"With ETF REITs, you have to make sure it is broadly-based,
because they can be very niche-focused," he said. "When you buy
mutual fund or ETF REITs, you get a broader range of REITs and
get to diversify recent risks."
EARTH-MOVERS, NOT HOMEBUILDERS
While the home building sector is not ready to rebound, one
strategist said to look for companies better-placed for an
industrial recovery, naming Caterpillar (CAT.N), the
earthmoving giant, and MeadWestvaco Corp MWV.N, which makes
packages for many consumer products.
The strategist, Sam Turner, director of large cap portfolio
management at Riverfront Investment Group, said also picked
KLA-Tencor(KLAC.O), a tech stock that is involved in chip
making, because it "offers better risk/reward for your cyclical
dollar."
Turner is skeptical about REITs.
"We removed our overweight to REITs several weeks ago,"
citing concerns that "a rally in treasuries was getting mature"
and that the valuations were depreciating.
He was particularly negative on SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF
(XHB.N) as a fund whose components are made up of over
one-quarter public housing builders.
"We advise investors to look under the ETF hood," he said.
Meanwhile, David Kreinces, founder and portfolio manager at
ETF Portfolio Management, recommended investing in fixed income
ETFs and specified, "The BND (Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF)
(BND) is a good place to hide."
HOMES, FOR THOSE WHO CAN WAIT
Some see value in the deeply-depressed home builders stocks.
But even the optimists expect the market to take a long time to
recover.
"It takes a very patient investor. Some stocks are trading
at less than what they're worth, so if you have a three-to-five
year horizon, there are what appear to be some decent buys in
the space," said Eric Landry, Director of Industrials Research
at Morning Star.
Landry offered Lennar(LEN.N) Owens Corning (OC.N) and NVR
Inc (NVR.N) as well-run housing sector stocks to look into
"over the next several years."
"NVR is one of the best-run homebuilders, has a sturdy
balance sheet, a low cost structure, and is likely buying back
large amounts of stock right now."
Landry pinpointed that the potential for another US
recession would "compress the household formation dynamic and
make less of a need for new housing," which confirms investors'
allergy to housing stocks.
(Writing by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Satran)