By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 7 If the small-cap rally
continues, analysts say it will be a telling sign that the stock
market has relaxed after a year of high anxiety.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is up
about 12 percent since the end of 2011, almost double the 7
percent gain of the large caps in the Standard & Poor's 500
index. The jump in the Russell index follows a seesaw
year that closed with a decline of nearly 6 percent in 2011,
after it reached a record high in April.
Analysts point to a number of reasons for the solid
performance this year, including a stronger dollar, seasonal
investment trends and fewer scary headlines out of Europe. The
primary reason behind the gains, however, may be that the U.S.
economy looks to be growing faster than the glacial pace that
had been anticipated. That benefits small-caps, those companies
with market caps under $3 billion and whose businesses tend to
have little overseas exposure.
"You're seeing a bigger (investing) push to the domestic
this year," said Bill Stone, chief investment officer at PNC
Wealth Management.
Chasing a hot investment usually ends in frustration. But
this could be a year in which jumping on the small-cap bandwagon
- even after the double-digit gains - could still work in
investors' favor.
How to play the small-cap rally.
REASONS FOR MORE GAINS
One thing small-caps have going for them: most investors are
still shunning them.
Retail investors have pulled a total of $17.8 billion out of
small-cap funds over 36 of the last 39 weeks, according to
Bhupinder Singh, an analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities.
Consistent outflows from small-caps, which are thought to be
riskier investments than large-cap stocks, are more typical of
investor behavior during a recession than during an economic
recovery, he said.
But this trend will likely reverse if the VIX, a
measure of stock market volatility, stays below 20 for a
sustained period of time, and stock market correlations continue
to come down, he said. The VIX is currently 17.5.
"As long the VIX remains around this level, I think you're
just around the corner from seeing a significant amount of flows
into equities" which will push small-caps higher, Singh said.
Shares of smaller companies are more influenced by retail
investor behavior than large company stocks, which sway more
with moves made by institutional investors.
Renewed investor attention will likely send the Russell 2000
index up at the same pace of earnings growth, he said. Singh is
expecting 20 percent earnings growth for the year, which would
translate into a full-year gain of 20 to 25 percent for the
Russell index if valuation multiples remain steady.
Stocks with high interest from short-sellers may be
especially primed to jump if the economy continues to improve,
Singh noted. JetBlue Airways, PetroQuest Energy,
and Insulet Corp each have short interest of about 15
percent and each remains 20 percent or more below its target
price, according to J.P. Morgan analysts.
Other stock-pickers say that small-caps still look cheap.
"We are still not back to the (P/E) multiples that we saw before
the financial crisis," said Ken Farsalas, co-manager of the $8.1
million Oberweis Small Cap Opportunities Fund.
Farsalas expects small-caps to gain up to 20 percent this
year. Acacia Research, the top holding in his
portfolio, is a leader in patent licensing. The company buys
patents for technologies like 4G wireless and licenses them to
companies including Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp
. Farsalas says the current price of shares
underestimates the company's earning power.
"We believe that there are other major licensing deals
coming in the future with companies like Apple and
Google," Farsalas said.
He estimates the company will earn up to $3 per share this
year, compared with consensus estimates of $2 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Eric Marshall, a fund manager of the $96 million Hodges
Small Cap Fund, cited corporate mergers and
acquisitions as another reason for an extended small-cap rally.
"Large companies have spent the last two or three years
sitting on piles of cash and under-investing in capital
expenditures," he said, adding that he expects a round of
acquisitions of small firms by large companies.
LOOK FOR CHEAP FUNDS
Despite the early gains, small caps are still likely to have
a rocky 2012.
They "will be the leading asset class to take the brunt of
the risks coming out of Europe," said Allen Kim, manager of due
diligence at Genworth Financial Asset Management. In 2011
investors dumped riskier stocks first and would likely do the
same if concerns about another financial crisis grow. That
affects small-caps, despite little exposure to Europe.
Consider a cheap fund, then, to provide a cushion against
overpaying for an investment that could have a volatile year.
The $604 million Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF is one
of the cheapest options. It charges just 13 cents per every $100
invested. The fund yields 1.15 percent.
There are other low-cost options. The $24.7 billion Vanguard
Small Cap Index fund, for instance, charges 26 cents
per every $100 invested. The fund yields 1.1 percent.
The iShares Russell 2000 ETF, meanwhile, also
charges 26 cents per every $100 invested. It yields 1.3 percent.
(Reporting By David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and
Matthew Lewis)