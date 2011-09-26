(Refiling to new codes: Sept. 22 date is correct)
By Sam Forgione
THE ISSUE: Since the beginning of August, the Dow
industrial average has had nine days with 300-point-plus
losses. In the entire year before it, there were only two. How
can investors manage in such a period of high volatility?
NEW YORK, Sept 22 For many investors, big
market drops like the ones this week have a
bring-on-the-blindfold effect.
Many people stop looking at online brokerage statements and
avoid reading the financial news. The bottom line is that they
really don't want to talk about the bottom line at all (except
for those who shout 'sell everything' at their broker.)
But tempting as it may be for everyone to bury their heads
in the sand, the ostrich strategy really is not the best way to
react to a downturn.
Obviously there are as many strategies as there are risk
profiles and investment goals.
Here are four ways to keep your head above water when
selling floods the markets:
LOOK FOR VALUE AFTER THE STORM HITS
Warren Buffett has made billions buying shares when they
are down and selling when they are up.
But that does not mean to get swept up in the emotions of
the moment. Knowing the inherent value of stocks is a
requirement -- Buffett isn't throwing darts in a windstorm.
James T. Evans, portfolio manager at Thompson Investment
Management, said, "There's a lot of volatility on a daily and
weekly basis...The less emotion the better off we are."
Evans said he favors beaten-down financials, especially
regional banks, and energy. He is selling technology because it
has been outperforming and has less residual value.
A MOVE TO BONDS
Well-diversified investors have the satisfaction of knowing
that at least part of their portfolio is rising when stocks
collapse as they have in recent days. Bonds have continued to
rise. Individual investors have moved heavily into fixed income
since 2008 and for the most part it has paid off.
"Bonds are inversely correlated with stock
prices.....Rarely do you get bond and stock prices going down.
That diversification reduces volatility," said John Largent,
Chief Investment Officer at Members Trust Capital.
When a major disruption hits, many advisers say it could be
time to consider adding to risk-averse, highly rated bonds.
Individual bonds carry the same yield until maturity and it's
an income stream that holders can count on in an uncertain
world.
But Largent is taking a balanced view, saying that a
tipping point could be coming.
THE BOND TRAP; THE STOCK ANSWER
The problem with bonds is that yields have dropped so low
already it's hard to generate any worthwhile income. Some fear
that if the economy or inflation nudge higher, today's
high-priced bonds will quickly lose value.
Dividends on stocks have become more attractive than bonds.
The overall stock payout already has surpassed the 10-year
Treasury and is about on par with the 30-year bond.
"Bonds are at an absolute high, and stocks are at a 20-year
low, offering greater income than bonds. There is also a
negative real yield on treasuries from zero-to-10 years," said
Howard Ward, Director of Growth Equities at GAMCO Investors
Inc.
Ward mentioned utility stocks such as Wisconsin Electric,
Aqua America (WTR.N), American Waterworks (AWK.N), Alliant
Energy (LNT.N), and Dominion Resources (D.N), as well as
consumer stocks such as Procter and Gamble (PG.N), Clorox
(CLX.N), Colgate (CL.N), and General Mills (GIS.N),as solid
stocks that pay dividends.
"They have yields to protect them and very little risk and
competition to their business model. They have more income than
any treasury," Ward said.
CASH OUT, CASH IN: THE LONG VIEW
Many people get cold feet and just want to avoid risk when
markets are volatile, and it's reasonable to boost cash
holdings at times like this said one strategist, though there
is a tradeoff.
"Certainly, one alternative is to go to cash, but if you do
that and the market rallies, you are giving up the upside,"said
Maneesh Deshpande, Equity Derivatives Head at Barclay's
Capital.
Deshpande also implores investors to widen their range of
cash holdings. "Consider looking across a range of asset
classes. The Australian dollar put looks attractive."
Stuart Ritter, a portfolio and retirement expert at T. Rowe
Price,said that long term investors in retirement plans have a
new incentive to stay the course.
"If you're making a regular contribution to a 401K plan or
529 plan and the market is lower this month, then the same
amount is buying more stocks," he said.
"Volatility gives investors the opportunity to buy more
shares when the market goes down."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Satran)