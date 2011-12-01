The Issue: The parent company of American Airlines AMR.N,
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. But there are still
airline industry investing opportunities.
By David K. Randall
Dec 1 (Reuters)- A combination of high fuel prices, a loss
of business travelers to competitors, and labor costs that were
$800 million more per year than its rivals brought American
Airlines -- the only major U.S. airline that had not previously
declared bankruptcy -- to its knees.
Because American enters into bankruptcy with a stockpile of
cash -- $4.1 billion -- and has said it can still buy new
aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, the company could reemerge as
a strong competitor by the end of 2012, says Jeff Kauffman, an
analyst at Stern Agee.
But in the meantime, one company's bankruptcy spells
opportunity for others to profit. Here is an investment
strategy to gain while AMR operates in bankruptcy.
BUY BENEFITING COMPETITORS
American will likely cut services on unprofitable routes.
And fewer available seats mean that prices could edge up,
giving American's competitors more room to lift profit.
Craig Hodges, a fund manager with $700 million in assets
under management at Hodges Capital, expects American to reduce
its presence at highly-competitive airports like Chicago O'Hare
and San Francisco International.
United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) stands to benefit the
most because it goes head-to-head with American in those
well-traveled markets.
"You're starting to see some business come back in the
business traveler segment, and that's going to help United
Continental become very profitable," he said.
Savanthi Syth, an airline analyst at Raymond James, expects
American to pull back on its routes to the Caribbean and Latin
America from its Miami hub. That could benefit JetBlue
(JBLU.O), which has made a big push into the region but
currently offers 6.3 million seats in the region compared with
11.2 million for American. If American pulls back, a good chunk
of market share could be up for grabs.
Airlines have taken extensive steps to become more
profitable, although the crowded competitive field had remained
a problem, said Hodges. "This could be a time similar to 2003
with the rails, when demand was finally coming back and there
were only 4 of them left," he said.
Following consolidation, companies like Union Pacific
(UNP.N) traded at $30 per share. By the end of 2007, Union
Pacific had jumped 108 percent, compared with a 65 percent jump
for the S&P 500 index over the same time frame.
GO FOR THE FIXER UPPERS
American was woefully behind in refurbishing its aircraft
in comparison with competitors. But that's changing.
American has more than 200 older model McDonald-Douglas
planes in service, and another 120 Boeing 757s that would
likely need to be updated, said Syth. The company said that
under bankruptcy it will shed leases for at least 24 older
planes hand will then refurbish or replace existing aircraft.
Both options will likely benefit companies that provide
parts and services like bolts, plastic lining for aircraft
interiors and the drink carts that flight attendants push down
the aisles, said Michael Sansoterra, a manager at the
RidgeWorth Large Cap Fund (STCAX.O) Analysts said they doubted
that Boeing (BA.N) would be impacted.
Among the likely beneficiaries: BE Aerospace (BEAV.O),
which makes drink carts, plastic lining and other components of
aircraft interiors. The small-cap company fills orders for new
planes and upgrades. Its stock is up 5.8 percent so far this
year. The Wellington, FL-based firm splits the market with a
French company called Zodiac (ZODC.PA) , which gives it a
steady earnings stream, said Sansoterra, whose fund owns BE
Aerospace.
Sansoterra also owns Precision Castparts Corp PCP.N, a
$23.7 billion market-cap company which makes fasteners, bolts
and other parts for wide-body aircraft built by Airbus and
Boeing. The parts are weight-sensitive, which helps make the
planes decidedly more fuel-efficient. The company is up 18.1
percent this year, one reason why Sansoterra's fund is 1.2
percentage points ahead of the S&P 500 over the same time
frame.
AIRPORT REVENUE BONDS
Airport-revenue municipal bonds depend on airport revenue
sources like parking, concessions, landing fees and terminal
rentals to airlines in order to make payments to investors.
Major airports like Chicago or Dallas can easily fill
American's slots with a hungry competitor, analysts say.
Howard Cure, the managing director of municipal research at
Evercore Wealth Management, said that investors often "confuse
problems with the airline industry with airports." While the
airline industry is very competitive and high cost, with
tourism and fuel prices sending them up and down, airports
don't have the same operating pressures, he said.
Airport revenue bonds generally yield about 20 basis points
(or 0.20 percentage points) higher than similarly-rated
water/sewer revenue bonds, Cure said. But with airport revenue
bond defaults rare, Cure said that investors can be rewarded
without taking on much additional risk.
Buying bonds issued by airports in an investor's home state
often offers tax advantages, to boot.
(Reporting by David K. Randall; Editing by Jennifer Merritt
and Richard Satran)
(david.randall@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6607)