Dec 20 (Reuters) Concerns about a deep recession in Europe
and fears of a breakup of the single euro currency have sent
investors rushing into the perceived safety of U.S. Treasuries.
But this reassurance comes at a cost: historically low
returns.
The 10-year Treasury note is yielding just 1.87 percent and
30-year bond yields dropped to 2.92 percent, the lowest ever at
a Treasury auction last Wednesday.
This safety trade has left income investors facing a
problem: What to do when coupon payments from a
lets-you-sleep-at-night Treasury security is no longer enough
to keep up with U.S. inflation, which ran at 2.2 percent the
past 12 months. The "core" figure excludes food and energy.
"We're sitting in the lowest interest rate environment in
our lifetimes," said David Katz, the head of the asset
management division at Weiser Capital Management.
Low Treasury yields are prompting some money managers to
look elsewhere for income. Bond market plays in a low-yield
Treasury world:
GO WHERE THE GROWTH IS
Investors worried about low yields are also skeptical about
the strength of the balance sheet of the United States.
That is leading bond fund managers to buy debt from
emerging market economies like China, Korea, Brazil and Mexico.
These countries have lower levels of leverage than the U.S. and
other developed economies in Europe and Japan, said Michael
Hasenstab, portfolio manager of the $58.4 billion Templeton
Global Bond Fund (TPINX.O).
The fund is increasing its positions in "countries with
strong underlying dynamics," Hasenstab said. His fund, which
maintains some holdings in the U.S., has some of its biggest
positions in Korean and Mexican bonds that yield 4 percent or
more. As a whole, the fund yields 5.75 percent.
Sara Zervos, portfolio manager of the $12.6 billion
Oppenheimer International Bond fund(OSMAX.O). is adding
emerging market bonds in countries that have flexibility to
lower interest rates should the global economy slow down, she
said.
A favorite: Mexico. That country's government debt levels
compared to the size of its economy is half that of the United
States, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation
and Development.
"The (U.S.) Fed has been cutting (rates) aggressively, but
Mexico didn't do anything," she said. "Now, if we do get a more
significant slowdown they are in a great position because they
have room to cut rates."
BUYING OVERSEAS, WITH A HEDGE
The euro slid to an 11-month low versus the dollar last
week. Analysts expect the euro to continue to fall in 2012 as
countries like Italy attempt to refinance their debts.
The euro's fall will likely push the dollar higher. But
that complicates things when buying international bonds that
are not denominated in dollars: if the dollar strengthens
against a particular currency, then investors in that country's
bonds will see their payments take a hit after conversion.
Investors like T. Doug Dale, an advisor with Jackson,
Mississippi-based Security Ballew Wealth Management, are
hedging against this risk by buying ETFs in tandem. First, Dale
buys funds like the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt
(ELD.P), which holds debt from countries like Russia, Brazil
and Malaysia in their local currencies.
He then buys shares in the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index
(UUP.P), an ETF that tracks the dollar's performance against an
index of six currencies. Together, these funds effectively let
him go long on the dollar while reaping the benefits of higher
international yields, he said. He puts 50 cents into the UUP
fund for every $1 he invests in an emerging market bond fund.
Other ETFs, like the iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Market
Bond or the PIMCO Global Bond, are structured with
dollar-hedges built in.
Dale maintains a position in Treasuries despite their low
yields because he expects prices to go up, resulting in capital
gains. He expects Europe to experience "a financial crisis on
the the order of 2008" as the region's debt problems drag on.
Other investors agree that Treasury prices could continue
to reach new highs. Dominic Konstam, a research analyst at
Deutsche Bank, argued that the yield on the 10-year Treasury
could "easily" fall to 1.5 percent in the first half of 2012.
"It has to be worse before it can be better," he wrote in a
note to clients.
LOOKING AT OTHER U.S. OPTIONS
Treasuries aren't the only bonds in the U.S.
Katz, from Weiser Capital Management, is shying away from
longer-duration Treasury bonds in favor of agency bonds like
those from Federal Home Loan Banks and Sallie Mae. These bonds
do not have the same credit guarantees as Treasuries but are
attractive because they offer higher yields, Katz said.
"What's the point of buying a 10-year (Treasury) at less
than 2 percent and lock up your money when you can buy a
six-year agency at 3 percent?" he said. "By being selective you
can find better opportunities."
Highly-rated debt of U.S.companies could perform well in
2012 as well, say some analysts.
"These will be the only game in town," said Hans Mikkelsen,
credit strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, citing the
negative real yields of government bonds after inflation and
strong U.S. corporate balance sheets. Corporations have a
record $2 trillion in cash.
Mikkelsen expects that highly-rated corporate bonds will
offer a total return of 4.8 percent next year, nearly double
the comparable return from Treasuries. High-yield bonds,
meanwhile, could offer a total return of 13.9 percent.
The SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond (JNK.P) is one
ETF option for investors searching for income. The fund yields
7.4 percent and charges 40 cents per every $100 invested.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Merritt)