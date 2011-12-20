Dec 20 (Reuters) Concerns about a deep recession in Europe and fears of a breakup of the single euro currency have sent investors rushing into the perceived safety of U.S. Treasuries. But this reassurance comes at a cost: historically low returns.

The 10-year Treasury note is yielding just 1.87 percent and 30-year bond yields dropped to 2.92 percent, the lowest ever at a Treasury auction last Wednesday.

This safety trade has left income investors facing a problem: What to do when coupon payments from a lets-you-sleep-at-night Treasury security is no longer enough to keep up with U.S. inflation, which ran at 2.2 percent the past 12 months. The "core" figure excludes food and energy.

"We're sitting in the lowest interest rate environment in our lifetimes," said David Katz, the head of the asset management division at Weiser Capital Management.

Low Treasury yields are prompting some money managers to look elsewhere for income. Bond market plays in a low-yield Treasury world:

GO WHERE THE GROWTH IS

Investors worried about low yields are also skeptical about the strength of the balance sheet of the United States.

That is leading bond fund managers to buy debt from emerging market economies like China, Korea, Brazil and Mexico. These countries have lower levels of leverage than the U.S. and other developed economies in Europe and Japan, said Michael Hasenstab, portfolio manager of the $58.4 billion Templeton Global Bond Fund (TPINX.O).

The fund is increasing its positions in "countries with strong underlying dynamics," Hasenstab said. His fund, which maintains some holdings in the U.S., has some of its biggest positions in Korean and Mexican bonds that yield 4 percent or more. As a whole, the fund yields 5.75 percent.

Sara Zervos, portfolio manager of the $12.6 billion Oppenheimer International Bond fund(OSMAX.O). is adding emerging market bonds in countries that have flexibility to lower interest rates should the global economy slow down, she said.

A favorite: Mexico. That country's government debt levels compared to the size of its economy is half that of the United States, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"The (U.S.) Fed has been cutting (rates) aggressively, but Mexico didn't do anything," she said. "Now, if we do get a more significant slowdown they are in a great position because they have room to cut rates."

BUYING OVERSEAS, WITH A HEDGE

The euro slid to an 11-month low versus the dollar last week. Analysts expect the euro to continue to fall in 2012 as countries like Italy attempt to refinance their debts.

The euro's fall will likely push the dollar higher. But that complicates things when buying international bonds that are not denominated in dollars: if the dollar strengthens against a particular currency, then investors in that country's bonds will see their payments take a hit after conversion.

Investors like T. Doug Dale, an advisor with Jackson, Mississippi-based Security Ballew Wealth Management, are hedging against this risk by buying ETFs in tandem. First, Dale buys funds like the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt (ELD.P), which holds debt from countries like Russia, Brazil and Malaysia in their local currencies.

He then buys shares in the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index (UUP.P), an ETF that tracks the dollar's performance against an index of six currencies. Together, these funds effectively let him go long on the dollar while reaping the benefits of higher international yields, he said. He puts 50 cents into the UUP fund for every $1 he invests in an emerging market bond fund.

Other ETFs, like the iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Market Bond or the PIMCO Global Bond, are structured with dollar-hedges built in.

Dale maintains a position in Treasuries despite their low yields because he expects prices to go up, resulting in capital gains. He expects Europe to experience "a financial crisis on the the order of 2008" as the region's debt problems drag on.

Other investors agree that Treasury prices could continue to reach new highs. Dominic Konstam, a research analyst at Deutsche Bank, argued that the yield on the 10-year Treasury could "easily" fall to 1.5 percent in the first half of 2012. "It has to be worse before it can be better," he wrote in a note to clients.

LOOKING AT OTHER U.S. OPTIONS

Treasuries aren't the only bonds in the U.S.

Katz, from Weiser Capital Management, is shying away from longer-duration Treasury bonds in favor of agency bonds like those from Federal Home Loan Banks and Sallie Mae. These bonds do not have the same credit guarantees as Treasuries but are attractive because they offer higher yields, Katz said.

"What's the point of buying a 10-year (Treasury) at less than 2 percent and lock up your money when you can buy a six-year agency at 3 percent?" he said. "By being selective you can find better opportunities."

Highly-rated debt of U.S.companies could perform well in 2012 as well, say some analysts.

"These will be the only game in town," said Hans Mikkelsen, credit strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, citing the negative real yields of government bonds after inflation and strong U.S. corporate balance sheets. Corporations have a record $2 trillion in cash.

Mikkelsen expects that highly-rated corporate bonds will offer a total return of 4.8 percent next year, nearly double the comparable return from Treasuries. High-yield bonds, meanwhile, could offer a total return of 13.9 percent.

The SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond (JNK.P) is one ETF option for investors searching for income. The fund yields 7.4 percent and charges 40 cents per every $100 invested.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Merritt)