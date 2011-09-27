THE ISSUE: Warren Buffett launched a share buyback program
at Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) for the first time in 40
years that poses the question of how best to deploy the cash a
profitable company generates and how investors might respond.
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Investors and corporate
management often are at odds over what to do with a company's
free cash flow -- the money left over after all the bills are
paid.
Management can do four things with free cash flow: acquire
another business, reinvest in their company through capital
expenditures, raise the dividend or buy back shares.
Companies that make up the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
Index will end the third quarter this week with close to $1
trillion of cash on hand. About 350 of the 500 companies in the
index typically conduct buybacks every quarter.
Investors and their advisers have similar choices on what
to do with their money. Here are ideas from investing experts:
PINPOINT COMPANIES, NOT BUYBACKS
Buybacks garner a lot of attention because they often
involve billions of dollars and can spark a good bump in a
stock price. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway jumped 8 percent on
Monday when the stock repurchase was disclose.
Anyone looking to invest in potential buybacks might
consider Berkshire's story. They could have waited four decades
for that one-day pop. Or they could have bought $10,000 worth
of Berkshire stock in 1962 that would be worth $80 million
now.
"It's not a viable investment strategy just to go for
companies that could buy back stock, that's a trading
strategy," said Paul Atkinson, head of North American equities
at Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.
"What you're looking to do is look for companies with a
strong balance sheet and excess capital and ask the question
'How do they intend to use it?'" he said.
Investors should not just look for cash bundles in
corporate coffers, said Jim O'Shaughnessy, a well-known
investor who runs O'Shaughnessy Asset Management in Stamford,
Connecticut.
O'Shaughnessy favors large-cap stocks with a solid balance
sheets, robust earnings and attractive valuations. "This
combination of factors has historically outperformed the
market," said O'Shaughnessy, author of the best-seller "What
Works on Wall Street."
Stocks that meet this criteria and in which his firm has
positions include Gap Inc (GPS.N), DirecTV Group DTV.O and
Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N), O'Shaughnessy said.
DIVIDENDS PREFERRED
To be sure, investors like dividends, Atkinson said,
although many companies believe their shareholders prefer stock
buybacks. Ultimately, he would like a company that puts their
cash to the best use.
"We do not screen for stocks to identify potential buyback
candidates," O'Shaughnessy said. "Our research shows that
cash-rich companies are not necessarily attractive investments
historically."
How to analyze and decide what to do with companies that
hold large amounts of cash is widely discussed on Wall Street.
A prime example is Apple Inc (AAPL.O), whose spare $75
billion has led to calls for a buyback or dividend.
"It's hard to conceive how (it) could possibly spend that
much cash in reinvesting in their own business," said Robert
McConnaughey, who helps oversee about $100 billion as head of
equity at Columbia Management in Boston.
"You look back over history because bad decisions with
capital or good decisions with capital make all the difference
in the world," McConnaughey said. Indeed, studies suggest,
"corporations are terrible timers of buying back their stock."
Dividends are longer-term commitments, he said. "The
nature of a repeatable program, the reliability of that and
what that says about management's confidence in their own
business is different than a one-time purchase."
MANAGEMENT HOLDS THE KEY
It's a mistake to think of a company as an automated teller
to tap for cash needs. Instead, investors should buying a
company's ideas and products -- in short, its management.
"You have to be confident they will do the right things
with that cash," said Todd Bassion, a portfolio manager at
Delaware Investments in Boston.
"Companies like Cisco (CSCO.O) are sitting on huge cash
piles. But they've been criticized in the past for doing M&A
and over-spending on the deals," he said. Moreover, the cash is
held abroad and returning it to U.S. holders would generate
tax.
Dell Inc DELL.O meets the strong balance sheet criteria
and has a history of returning earnings to shareholders,
Bassion said.
"If you get that formula, you have a pretty good recipe for
success," he said.
Dell has $16 billion in cash, only has $8 billion in debt
and over the past 12 months has generated $5 billion in free
cash flow, the size of a buyback program it announced two weeks
ago. The stock also trades at just 8 times earnings, he said,
so the can prudently carry out the buybacks.
Bassion cites CGI Group (GIBa.TO) (GIB.N), the largest
technology outsourcing and consulting company in Canada, as
good model.
"Almost every deal they've done historically has been a
good M&A deal. When they don't find the M&A they give the cash
back to you," Bassion said.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash and Sam Forgione. Editing by
Richard Satran)