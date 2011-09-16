THE ISSUE: The Thomson Reuters/U of Michigan's Consumer Confidence index rose slightly more than expected but remained at nearly the lowest level in years at 57.8. In a healthy economy, it would be over 70 percent.

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Consumers are still gloomy, and the retailing recovery that had been expected has failed to materialize.

That's a disappointment for the investors who steadily boosted the S&P Retailing index from last August through July of this year. It has fallen since, in step with sagging reports on confidence like the one reported Friday.

What's eating consumers? Unemployment is hovering around 9 percent. Add to it fears surrounding the U.S. debt ceiling and ratings down-grade and the Euro-zone crisis, and overall expectations have been at historic lows.

What should investors do? Avoid the sector all together?

In the view of three experts who follow the industry, it's time to be picky.

Here are views of three experts on how to find companies that inspire confidence even when the Consumer Confidence survey sags:

DURABLE WITH CONSUMERS

One strategist, Kate Warne at Edward Jones, cited retail and consumer stocks that do well regardless of consumer confidence.

Among her retailing favorites, Kohl's (KSS.N) was up 61 cents to $47.59 in afternoon trading or 1.30 percent, Target (TGT.N) was up $1.19 to $52.89 or 2.3 percent, Tiffany (TIF.N) was up 55 cents to $75.38 in afternoon trading.

Her list topped the overall gain of the Standard & Poor's Retailing Index .XRT which was up a modest half a percent.

In the broader consumer sector, she cited Colgate Palmolive (CL.N) , which was up 1.15 percent to $93.35, and Procter & Gamble (PG.N) up $1.69 or 2.68 percent to $64.46.

She pointed to solid brands and retailers who can manage in a weak environment.

"Whether confident or not, consumers are going to buy toothpaste," said Warne, explaining her choice of the two consumer giants.

"Kohl's has a long track record of delivering good value for consumers. People are shifting to cheaper items and spending less," she said.

'SAFE HAVENS' IN FICKLE TIMES

Ross Stores Inc.(ROST.O), which specializes in low-priced brand merchandise and Limited Brands Inc.LTD.N, with moderately priced women's fashion, are also safe choices for investors, according to another strategist

"We continue to believe LTD (Limited) and ROST (Ross) are well positioned for the second half given strong top-line momentum and the relatively lower cost pressure they face compared to many apparel retailers," reported Paul Lejuez, CFA of Nomura Holdings, in a research note.

FIERCE OPTIMISM

A third strategist is undaunted by the sluggish confidence report and sees the anticipated recovery still on track. The key test for the sector will come in the big season ahead as holidays approach.

"When looking into Q2 results from retailers, for the most part, reporting is in line with expectations. We haven't seen any major indications of them pulling back yet," said John Long, retail strategist at Kurt Salmon.

Long also cites back-to-school spending as a bright sign."If we look at back-to-school as a bellwether for holiday sales, which history indicates is the case, then retailers will have a good season, and only a major unforeseen event could change that."