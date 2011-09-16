THE ISSUE: The Thomson Reuters/U of Michigan's Consumer
Confidence index rose slightly more than expected but remained
at nearly the lowest level in years at 57.8. In a healthy
economy, it would be over 70 percent.
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Consumers are still gloomy,
and the retailing recovery that had been expected has failed to
materialize.
That's a disappointment for the investors who steadily
boosted the S&P Retailing index from last August through July
of this year. It has fallen since, in step with sagging reports
on confidence like the one reported Friday.
What's eating consumers? Unemployment is hovering around 9
percent. Add to it fears surrounding the U.S. debt ceiling and
ratings down-grade and the Euro-zone crisis, and overall
expectations have been at historic lows.
What should investors do? Avoid the sector all together?
In the view of three experts who follow the industry, it's
time to be picky.
Here are views of three experts on how to find companies
that inspire confidence even when the Consumer Confidence
survey sags:
DURABLE WITH CONSUMERS
One strategist, Kate Warne at Edward Jones, cited retail
and consumer stocks that do well regardless of consumer
confidence.
Among her retailing favorites, Kohl's (KSS.N) was up 61
cents to $47.59 in afternoon trading or 1.30 percent, Target
(TGT.N) was up $1.19 to $52.89 or 2.3 percent, Tiffany (TIF.N)
was up 55 cents to $75.38 in afternoon trading.
Her list topped the overall gain of the Standard & Poor's
Retailing Index .XRT which was up a modest half a percent.
In the broader consumer sector, she cited Colgate Palmolive
(CL.N) , which was up 1.15 percent to $93.35, and Procter &
Gamble (PG.N) up $1.69 or 2.68 percent to $64.46.
She pointed to solid brands and retailers who can manage in
a weak environment.
"Whether confident or not, consumers are going to buy
toothpaste," said Warne, explaining her choice of the two
consumer giants.
"Kohl's has a long track record of delivering good value
for consumers. People are shifting to cheaper items and
spending less," she said.
'SAFE HAVENS' IN FICKLE TIMES
Ross Stores Inc.(ROST.O), which specializes in low-priced
brand merchandise and Limited Brands Inc.LTD.N, with
moderately priced women's fashion, are also safe choices for
investors, according to another strategist
"We continue to believe LTD (Limited) and ROST (Ross) are
well positioned for the second half given strong top-line
momentum and the relatively lower cost pressure they face
compared to many apparel retailers," reported Paul Lejuez, CFA
of Nomura Holdings, in a research note.
FIERCE OPTIMISM
A third strategist is undaunted by the sluggish confidence
report and sees the anticipated recovery still on track. The
key test for the sector will come in the big season ahead as
holidays approach.
"When looking into Q2 results from retailers, for the most
part, reporting is in line with expectations. We haven't seen
any major indications of them pulling back yet," said John
Long, retail strategist at Kurt Salmon.
Long also cites back-to-school spending as a bright
sign."If we look at back-to-school as a bellwether for holiday
sales, which history indicates is the case, then retailers will
have a good season, and only a major unforeseen event could
change that."