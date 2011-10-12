ISSUE: Earnings season begins in the midst of a volatile market. Here are ideas on how to play earnings:

By Manuela Badawy

NEW YORK Oct 12 Some investors buy ahead of earnings reports, some wait to react to the news; some prefer quality dividend-paying stocks while others would rather avoid them.

"If you can get a sense of which way the wind is blowing economically right, you can make some returns," said T. Doug Dale, advisor at Security Ballew Wealth Management with $500 million in assets.

THE SECTORS:

Materials, consumer discretionary and industrial stocks may be the weakest going forward because they have seen the biggest recent price gains, said Dale.

On the flip-side, the healthcare, telecom and energy sectors have gained the least this year and, coincidentally, have the best dividend yields and most attractive valuations, said Dale.

"If we were portfolio managers buying individual securities we would be overweighting those three sectors going forward," Dale added.

Companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Verizon (VZ.N) are examples of low valuation multiples, and are trading at close to their book value. They also have a well-protected, healthy dividend. Exxon Mobil pays $1.88 per year for a 2.43 percent yield, while Verizon pays $2 per year, which gives it a 5.47 percent yield.

Despite tighter government regulations, Merck (MRK.N) or Pfizer (PFE.N) have products positioned to supply an aging population requiring more healthcare. Dale expects the companies to maintain their profit margins -- and see share price gains.

Not everyone agrees. Mike Jackson, founder of Denver-based investment firm T3 Equity Labs, says materials, healthcare and telecom could be hit by economic conditions. Stay away and "you have less probability of an earnings surprise," Jackson said.

DIVIDEND PLUS EARNINGS

Stock dividends can offer handsome returns, but money managers argue that payouts alone are not a reason to buy. Investors need to find sound fundamentals.

Mark Coffelt, president of Empiric Advisors and portfolio manager of the Empiric Core Equity Fund (EMCAX.O) looks for stocks where analysts' revisions point up.

He also prefers stocks that are producing free cash-flow, a good indication that the business is healthy. Another marker he looks for: Companies that show historical growth with good valuation ratio, such as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to enterprise value (market cap plus debt, and minus cash.)

Among the possibilities: CATO (CATO.N), a low-price specialty fashion retailer. The firm pays dividends and has a healthy business model, Coffelt said.

EZPawn Corp (EZPW.O), which does not offer a dividend, is a healthy-company play, said Coffelt. Pawn shops tend to perform well as gold prices rise because a large part of its inventory is jewelry. Others that could show gains in a weak economy include Rent-A-Center (RCII.O), which leases televisions, couches, computers and more, and Encore Capital Group (ECPG.O), a debt collector.

DOMESTIC VS. INTERNATIONAL

As a whole, companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 index got 40 percent of their profits from overseas business in 2010.

Kevin Walkush, business analyst at Jensen Investment Management says domestic companies with high international revenue are likely to continue to grow. Among them: Coca Cola Co (KO.N), 3M Co (MMM.N), Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) and Oracle Corp ORCL.O derive more than 50 percent of their revenue from abroad, he said.

Coffelt counters that the dollar's recent strength may put a damper on earnings from abroad. Domestic-focused companies "are likely to do a little bit better on the back of the dollar's rise," Coffelt said. If the dollar continues to strengthen, corporate revenues from abroad will be reduced.

(Reporting by Manuela Badawy)