THE ISSUE: Equities are one market held hostage by
headlines about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. But in
volatility, there is also opportunity.
By Rodrigo Campos
Oct 27 Even as details emerge about a Euro zone
deal that would see banks and insurers accept bigger losses on
Greek bonds and boost the region's bailout fund, setting up for
what could happen across the Atlantic won't be easy for
investors.
Officials from 17 euro zone members battle for headlines
and attention with the European Central Bank, the European
Commission and the International Monetary Fund. Their
statements have come in many varieties: vague, doomed,
contradicting, encouraging. And markets have moved on every
whiff of news, cancelled meeting or rumor of a broad-based
deal.
After hitting three-year highs in early May, global stocks
as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS plunged to 15-month lows
earlier this month. That slide was followed by a rebound that
is setting October up as the best month for stocks in more than
a year. Of course, such gains can evaporate quickly in volatile
markets.
News of a deal on the debt crisis might not stop the
headline-induced volatility. Stocks and exchange-traded funds,
even those including European companies, offer opportunities to
take advantage of the uncertainty.
EUROPEAN ETFs
Avoiding exposure to European companies altogether is
extreme, some analysts say. Not all things Europe are a bad
bet.
ETFs with less exposure to the riskiest sectors and areas
in Europe are one option.
Michael Krause, president at ETF research firm AltaVista
Research in New York, points to the BLDRS Europe 100 ADR Index
Fund (ADRU.O), a fund with more than 40 percent British
exposure and more than a third of its sector exposure
concentrated in energy and healthcare.
The ETF is down 6 percent for the year, but is up more than
12 percent in October. It's price-to-earnings ratio estimate
for 2011 is 9, compared with the S&P 500's trailing P/E of
almost 13. That's far below long-term historical averages and
suggests room for appreciation.
"Valuations have brought in some good bargains," Krause
said. "You're providing yourself some defense by going to areas
that represent value long term."
Other possibilities include the U.S.-heavy Market Vectors
Agribusiness ETF (MOO.P), down 7.1 percent this year and up
15.1 percent in October.
STICK TO THE DEFENSIVES
It's almost a given that bank and insurance stocks may be
too risky, at least until concrete details about a solution to
the European crisis emerge.
For now, the best bet is on sectors in Europe that are less
sensitive to debt woes but whose share prices have declined
anyway.
"You can look at sectors that even when things are tough
there's a high degree of confidence (that) a certain level of
growth can be achieved," said Kate Shapiro, portfolio manager
at Sentinel Asset Management in San Francisco.
One of the top picks in her long-only strategy is Roche
ROG.VX, up 4 percent in its local market, and its pink sheet
ADR (RHHBY.PK) is up 11 percent this year.
"Europe is still a third of their business," Shapiro said,
"but money is still going to be spent on drugs."
Another European company that fits the mold: French food
processor Danone (DANO.PA), up 2.5 percent year-to-date in the
Paris bourse.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by David Gaffen,
Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)