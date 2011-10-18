ISSUE: The $21 billion Kinder Morgan acquisition of El Paso
suggests value in the pipeline sector.
By Rodrigo Campos
Oct 18 Kinder Morgan's (KMI.N) deal to
acquire El Paso EP.N will create the largest pipeline company
in North America. The news sent a flurry of cash into smaller
pipeline companies considered targets. But for most investors
the natural gas sector is best looked at as an income source,
not quick takeover profits, analysts say.
Some may be lucky enough to cash in on stocks of unnoticed
pipeline companies. But there are other options: Utilities and
master limited partnerships (MLP) and ETFs that track them also
could benefit from U.S. energy demand, analysts say.
PIPELINE DEAL TARGETS
Analysts expect more deals among pipeline and natural gas
companies, as well as utilities. Major oil companies producing
shale gas and crude oil in areas with poor infrastructure need
ways to get better access to consumer markets.
"We've already seen a tremendous amount of M&A activity
with both the Kinder Morgan announcement and ... the Energy
Transfer transaction as well," said Dan Spears, partner at
Swank Capital in Dallas. Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP.N)
said Monday it would sell its propane operations to AmeriGas
Partners LP (APU.N) for $2.8 billion.
"It underscores the need for continued investment in the
energy infrastructure sector," Spears said.
Companies with pipeline assets which also have significant
yield include Atlas Pipeline Partners APL.N, up more than 30
percent so far in 2011 with a dividend yield of 5.82 percent.
MLPs AND THEIR TRACKING ETFs
Master limited partnerships have been around for years but
interest has grown in reliable yield, especially with other
income products growing harder to find.
The Kinder Morgan and El Paso deal underscores the solid
income prospects for natural gas MLPs.
The asset class is "a great source for companies investing
in the energy infrastructure space" according to Swank
Capital's Spears.
The fact that the assets underlying the business model are
pipelines and storage facilities makes them a sound investment,
he added.
Jason Stevens, analyst at Morningstar in Columbus, Ohio,
said MLPs, as a whole, are attractive "because of yield and
growth and cash flow stability."
Underscoring their recent popularity, JPMorgan started
coverage last Friday of U.S. MLPs with a positive view.
MarkWest Energy Partners MWE.N, up almost 8 percent this
year and with a dividend yield at 6 percent, is one MLP that is
already working for investors.
Some analysts question whether it's too late to jump in.
But the dividends remain attractive and more deals could
emerge, Stevens said.
Another option: Exchange-traded funds tracking MLPs,
including Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP.P) --with a projected yield
above 6 percent according to Thomson Reuters data -- and the
Credit Suisse Cushing 30 MLP Index ETF MLPN.P.
THE UTILITY ANGLE
Many investors have been expecting further consolidation in
utilities for years, or at least more sales of pipeline assets
that utilities own.
Think NiSource (NI.N), a natural gas and energy utility
with more than 15,000 miles of pipelines. It's up almost 28
percent year-to-date and has a dividend yield above 4 percent.
Another, Dominion Resources (D.N), is up more than 18
percent this year and offers a dividend yield of close to 4
percent.
"For years midstream operators have been trying to buy up
those assets but they've not come to market at a price that
utilities are willing to part with them," said Morningstar's
Stevens.
Investors have the luxury of being paid a dividend while
they wait to see if any value-enhancing takeovers take place.
"Utility allocation makes all the sense in the world and it
is one of the only places where you can also get yield," said
Christian Wagner, chief investment officer at Longview Capital
Management in Wilmington, Delaware.
He said a way to get dividend yield and capital
appreciation is the Rydex S&P Equal Weight Utilities ETF
(RYU.P). It's up about 3 percent in value this year and has a
projected yield of near 3.5 percent.
"You get a lower dividend yield with RYU versus XLU (the
utilities SPDR ETF (XLU.P))," Wagner said. But,"the upside is
better" for those seeking capital appreciation, he said.
SERVICES COMPANIES
The fracking boom is another area to mine opportunity said
Shawn Hackett, the president of Hackett advisors in Boynton
Beach, Florida. The extraction method relies on hydraulics to
reach hard-to-mine natural gas from pockets in the earth.
His long-standing call: Water-services company Heckmann
Corp HEK.N. The water disposal company's stock is up more
than 14 percent this year.
"If you're going to be fracking you're going to have to
have a plan of how you're going to dispose of the water,"
Hackett said. He said authorities are concerned about the
environmentally-safe handling of water used in the process.
"If you don't do that they're not going to let you drill."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York: Editing by Richard
Satran and Jennifer Merritt)