By Rodrigo Campos

Oct 18 Kinder Morgan's (KMI.N) deal to acquire El Paso EP.N will create the largest pipeline company in North America. The news sent a flurry of cash into smaller pipeline companies considered targets. But for most investors the natural gas sector is best looked at as an income source, not quick takeover profits, analysts say.

Some may be lucky enough to cash in on stocks of unnoticed pipeline companies. But there are other options: Utilities and master limited partnerships (MLP) and ETFs that track them also could benefit from U.S. energy demand, analysts say.

PIPELINE DEAL TARGETS

Analysts expect more deals among pipeline and natural gas companies, as well as utilities. Major oil companies producing shale gas and crude oil in areas with poor infrastructure need ways to get better access to consumer markets.

"We've already seen a tremendous amount of M&A activity with both the Kinder Morgan announcement and ... the Energy Transfer transaction as well," said Dan Spears, partner at Swank Capital in Dallas. Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP.N) said Monday it would sell its propane operations to AmeriGas Partners LP (APU.N) for $2.8 billion.

"It underscores the need for continued investment in the energy infrastructure sector," Spears said.

Companies with pipeline assets which also have significant yield include Atlas Pipeline Partners APL.N, up more than 30 percent so far in 2011 with a dividend yield of 5.82 percent.

MLPs AND THEIR TRACKING ETFs

Master limited partnerships have been around for years but interest has grown in reliable yield, especially with other income products growing harder to find.

The Kinder Morgan and El Paso deal underscores the solid income prospects for natural gas MLPs.

The asset class is "a great source for companies investing in the energy infrastructure space" according to Swank Capital's Spears.

The fact that the assets underlying the business model are pipelines and storage facilities makes them a sound investment, he added.

Jason Stevens, analyst at Morningstar in Columbus, Ohio, said MLPs, as a whole, are attractive "because of yield and growth and cash flow stability."

Underscoring their recent popularity, JPMorgan started coverage last Friday of U.S. MLPs with a positive view.

MarkWest Energy Partners MWE.N, up almost 8 percent this year and with a dividend yield at 6 percent, is one MLP that is already working for investors.

Some analysts question whether it's too late to jump in. But the dividends remain attractive and more deals could emerge, Stevens said.

Another option: Exchange-traded funds tracking MLPs, including Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP.P) --with a projected yield above 6 percent according to Thomson Reuters data -- and the Credit Suisse Cushing 30 MLP Index ETF MLPN.P.

THE UTILITY ANGLE

Many investors have been expecting further consolidation in utilities for years, or at least more sales of pipeline assets that utilities own.

Think NiSource (NI.N), a natural gas and energy utility with more than 15,000 miles of pipelines. It's up almost 28 percent year-to-date and has a dividend yield above 4 percent.

Another, Dominion Resources (D.N), is up more than 18 percent this year and offers a dividend yield of close to 4 percent.

"For years midstream operators have been trying to buy up those assets but they've not come to market at a price that utilities are willing to part with them," said Morningstar's Stevens.

Investors have the luxury of being paid a dividend while they wait to see if any value-enhancing takeovers take place.

"Utility allocation makes all the sense in the world and it is one of the only places where you can also get yield," said Christian Wagner, chief investment officer at Longview Capital Management in Wilmington, Delaware.

He said a way to get dividend yield and capital appreciation is the Rydex S&P Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU.P). It's up about 3 percent in value this year and has a projected yield of near 3.5 percent.

"You get a lower dividend yield with RYU versus XLU (the utilities SPDR ETF (XLU.P))," Wagner said. But,"the upside is better" for those seeking capital appreciation, he said.

SERVICES COMPANIES

The fracking boom is another area to mine opportunity said Shawn Hackett, the president of Hackett advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida. The extraction method relies on hydraulics to reach hard-to-mine natural gas from pockets in the earth.

His long-standing call: Water-services company Heckmann Corp HEK.N. The water disposal company's stock is up more than 14 percent this year.

"If you're going to be fracking you're going to have to have a plan of how you're going to dispose of the water," Hackett said. He said authorities are concerned about the environmentally-safe handling of water used in the process.

"If you don't do that they're not going to let you drill." (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York: Editing by Richard Satran and Jennifer Merritt)