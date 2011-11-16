THE ISSUE: Morningstar launched a new ratings system
designed to factor in more forward-looking factors. But with
multiple companies out there rating funds, what factors should
investors look at when choosing a fund?
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 16 Past performance is no guarantee of
future results. That is the refrain of the mutual fund
industry.
But too often that's what investors focus on anyway, only
to get burned later.
On Tuesday Morningstar Inc released new fund ratings that
take into account other factors, such as its managers, its
parent company, and its stable of analysts, to get investors to
look at factors other than performance.
"People over-rely on past performance," said Karen Dolan,
director of research at Morningstar. "We see that with flows
going into funds that have performed well and as a result we
see a great disparity of investor returns and total returns."
Morningstar's new ratings are designed to complement its
existing star system, which primarily looks at past
performance. That star system assigns one star to indicate
funds with lagging returns and five stars to award
top-performing funds.
But with Morningstar's two ratings systems, along with
Lipper and Standard & Poor's own ratings, what should an
investor look at when choosing a fund?
PERFORMANCE
While past performance should not be the end-all, be-all
when choosing a fund, it is clearly important, experts said.
Just looking at how a fund fared against its benchmark
isn't sufficient, Dolan said.
For example, a growth fund can have a slump in performance
because of a market downturn without hurting the fund's
fundamentals, she said. Many equity funds slumped in 2008-2009,
but that was a result of the financial crisis, not necessarily
evidence the fund managers were doing a bad job, she said.
"You want a fund that isn't just going up and down when the
market does the same," said Michael Iachini, managing director
of exchange-traded fund research at Charles Schwab & Co.
Examining fund performance compared to its peers and
looking for a fund's risk adjusted returns can also help
investors get a better picture of fund performance, said Jeff
Tjornehoj, head of research at Lipper. Lipper has a separate
rating for total return and risk-adjusted returns for funds it
rates.
Investors who want to do a deeper dive into their
portfolios also can look at the performance of the funds'
holdings, said Todd Rosenbluth, mutual fund analyst with S&P
Capital IQ.
S&P's fund ratings take into account the S&P researcher's
ratings of the individual holdings of the funds it rates.
COST
Fund expenses are one of the most important factors in
choosing a fund. A cheapest-quintile domestic-stock fund was 46
percent more likely to succeed than an average-expense fund and
2.2 times more likely than one from the costliest quintile,
according to a recent Morningstar study.
Cost is a key differentiator with fixed-income funds in
particular, Iachini said.
But cost may be less important for different kinds of
funds, Dolan said.
For example, when Morningstar rates broad growth funds it
gives a heavy weighting to expenses under its new rating
system, Dolan said.
But for other types of funds, such as the Fairholme Fund
(FAIRX.O), managed by well-known investor Bruce Berkowitz,
factors like manager experience and fund process may have a
bigger effect on a fund's rating.
"If you are buying the Fairholme Fund, you are buying Bruce
Berkowitz," she said.
KNOW THE MANAGERS
Hard data like performance numbers and costs are important
but investors also need to get to know the managers of the
funds, said John Ameriks, principal head of investment
counseling and research group at The Vanguard Group.
"Knowing things like the parent company and the people
managing the fund, which Morningstar includes in its new
ratings, are things we always look at too," Ameriks said.
Some of it is as basic as looking at how long a manager has
been running a fund, experts said.
But understanding what the manager's resources and process
are also important, said Tjornehoj.
"Do they have a deep bench of analysts?" he said. "That
softer science is important."
Morningstar and S&P factor these issues in as part of their
overall ratings, while Lipper provides five separate ratings
for each fund.
Ultimately each of the ratings available for investors are
helpful tools, but it's up to investors to do their own
digging, Ameriks said.
"Choosing a fund is hard work," he said. "Investors need to
gather information for the multiple sources and then supplement
it with their own due diligence."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by David Gaffen and
Walden Siew)