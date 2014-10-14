SYDNEY Oct 15 An Australian private equity firm
is preparing the world's biggest listing of a cinema chain, in a
shrinking market that's already the world leader in Internet
piracy and is about to receive online streaming juggernaut
Netflix.
Yet Pacific Equity Partners is hoping to convince investors
that the only way is up for Australian cinemas, which have
already withstood the hit from existing streaming services like
Apple Inc's iTunes and cheaper couchbound
entertainments like gaming.
Pacific Equity is planning to exit the country's No.2 movie
theatre operator Hoyts in an IPO worth up to $800 million early
next year, dwarfing the $322 million raised by AMC Entertainment
in 2013.
That comes ahead of an expected launch by Netflix in the
home of Crocodile Dundee and Mad Max, threatening to speed up
the decline in cinema audiences in a country where they are
already falling faster than in the United States.
But Australian industry veteran Andrew Pike - whose resume
includes discovering the Baz Luhrmann career-making hit
"Strictly Ballroom", and who saw multiplexes kill three of his
own theatres in the mid-2000s - believes it's premature to
announce the death of Australian cinema.
"Netflix ... will put a dint in trading. The teenage market
will be affected and the older adult audience will be affected.
But I think that cinema will still have its place," he told
Reuters when asked to comment on the future of Hoyts.
From 2005 to 2013, Australia per capita admissions fell 12
percent compared with 9 percent in North America, according to
data compiled by Reuters.
Box office takings in both regions have stalled at about
A$1.1 billion ($961 million) in Australia and $10.6 billion in
North America annually since 2009, when 3D sci-fi epic "Avatar"
set the standard for modern blockbusters.
Analysts say, however, that Hoyts can bank on a two-year
roster of hits to keep audiences coming, and on premium seating
and candy bar offerings to boost earnings even if theatres
remain half-empty. The blockbuster pipeline includes two
"Avatar" sequels expected in 2016 and 2017, and in 2015 the
first of three new "Star Wars" instalments, sequels to the
"Avengers" and a new "James Bond".
"The production houses now know what to make to get people
into cinemas, as opposed to ... just download for free," said
Darren Vincent, an analyst at Shaw Stockbroking who covers
Amalgamated Holdings, joint owner of Australia's
biggest cinema chain, Event Cinemas.
"I can't sit here and say to you that there's not going to
be an impact (from Netflix), but I don't know how many years
we've already had the transition to a great amount of
download-for-free videos. The big hit's been had."
Pacific Equity Partners declined to comment on the planned
Hoyts offering.
CIRCLING THE WAGONS
Netflix declined comment but many analysts expect it to
launch in Australia in 2015, following reports it bought
Australian streaming rights to Batman series "Gotham" and sent
representatives to meet Australian TV executives.
Foxtel, an Australian pay TV company half-owned by Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp, has halved its fees and two other
media firms said they would start a A$100 million streaming
joint venture - both seen as pre-emptive strikes on Netflix.
Hoyts announced a streaming service two years ago but
shelved it in June, media reported, citing competition. Hoyts
declined to comment.
While some Australian cinema chains have diversified into
theme parks or expanded offshore, Hoyts has invested in DVD
rental kiosks and a unit that holds a monopoly on cinema
advertising.
In the year to June 30, 2013, Hoyts increased candy bar
revenue 13.5 percent while box office grew just 0.8 percent,
according to regulatory documents seen by Reuters. Net profit
from continuing operations more than doubled to A$5.5 million,
evidence of another survival strategy - cost-cutting.
Bottom line growth from falling ticket sales is even more
pronounced at Amalgamated, which boosted pretax profit 5.4
percent with a 3.2 percent box office decline in 2013-14. Shares
in Amalgamated and Village Roadshow, which co-owns
Amalgamated's Australian screens, are up 40 percent and 100
percent respectively since October 2012 compared with a 15
percent rise in the broad ASX All Ordinaries Index.
Pike, who distributes documentaries these days, says cinemas
have one big advantage over online services.
"One downloads a film and you watch it on your computer, but
you're isolated," he said. "If you think about the essence of
the cinema experience, it's a social experience."
(1 US dollar = 1.1446 Australian dollar)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)