SYDNEY Dec 23 Australia's Hoyts Group said on Tuesday it has been sold by its private equity owner Pacific Equity Partners to an investment vehicle set up by Chinese entrepreneur Sun Xishuang.

Hoyts, Australia's second-biggest cinema operator by number of screens, said the entrepreneur bought Hoyts through his company ID Leisure, based in the British Virgin Islands. Financial terms of the sale weren't disclosed.

