Aug 24 U.S. tech giant Hewlett-Packard Co
has filed a case against AU Optronics , saying
the Taiwanese company conspired to fix the prices of thin film
liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, court documents showed.
The complaint, which sought damages from AU Optronics, was
filed under seal to protect HP's confidential information about
the company's process for procuring LCD panels, according to a
court filing made by Jun Kim, HP's general manager for the
Displays Business Unit.
Last year, the U.S. Justice Department had accused AU
Optronics executives of participating in a group of industry
officials who met regularly in Taipei hotel rooms and
restaurants to discuss and agree on prices, from 2001 to 2006.
The case is Hewlett-Packard vs AU Optronics Corp, Case No.
3:11-cv-04116-SI, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)