* HP board, officers, auditors accused of negligence
* Auditors missed red flags, shareholder suit alleges
NEW YORK Nov 28 A new shareholder lawsuit over
Hewlett-Packard's acquisition of British software firm
Autonomy has named Big Four audit firms Deloitte and KPMG as
defendants, alleging they missed numerous red flags about
Autonomy's accounting.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in federal court in San Jose,
California, also named HP's board of directors, officers, and
former executives, alleging breach of duty and negligence for
their role in HP's acquisition Autonomy.
HP is expected to face a barrage of lawsuits by investors
seeking to recoup losses. Its shares fell 12 percent to a
10-year low last week after it announced an $8.8 billion
write-down on its acquisition of Autonomy.
HP Chief Executive Meg Whitman has repeatedly said that the
company relied on audits of Autonomy, done by the UK arm of
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, when it paid $11.1 billion
for Autonomy last year.
HP last week blamed the majority of its $8.8 billion
write-down on improper accounting at Autonomy.
Whitman also said HP relied on KPMG's audits of
Deloitte's work.
In a statement, KPMG said it was not engaged to do any audit
work or oversee the Deloitte audit work being questioned. KPMG
provided limited services not related to Autonomy's audit and
"we can say with confidence that we acted responsibly and with
integrity," the firm said.
Deloitte said it had nothing to add to its statement last
week that it was not responsible for due diligence on the
Autonomy acquisition. Deloitte also denied last week that it had
any knowledge of any accounting improprieties or
misrepresentations in Autonomy's financial statements.
It said its last audit opinion on Autonomy was for the year
ended December 2010.
Tuesday's lawsuit also named as defendants Whitman, HP Chief
Financial Officer Catherine Lesjak, and former HP CEO Leo
Apotheker.
It said the defendants' inadequate due diligence caused
billions of dollars of damages to HP and resulted in HP
"grossly" overpaying for Autonomy.
A spokesman for HP declined to comment.
The lawsuit was filed by Philip Ricciardi, an HP shareholder
since 2007.
The case is Philip Ricciardi, derivatively on behalf of
Hewlett-Packard Co, v. various defendants, U.S. District court
for the Northern District of California, San Jose, No. 12-6003