Feb 18 Hewlett-Packard Co's senior
executives were aware of certain Autonomy Corp sales practices
months before a whistleblower flagged them, prompting HP to
write down the value of Autonomy, the Financial Times reported,
citing email records.
HP, which bought Autonomy for $11.1 billion in 2011 only to
write down its value by $8.8 billion a year later, has accused
Autonomy officials of accounting fraud.
Suggestions HP may have known about some of Autonomy's
practices before the whistleblower came forward could weaken its
argument that the Autonomy officials concealed information.
Autonomy's practice of selling hardware to clients at a loss
had been documented by auditors and a report was provided to HP
after it bought the British software maker, the FT said.
HP executives were included in communications about
Autonomy's hardware sales before the whistleblower brought the
transactions to light, the FT said, citing several emails. ()
In an October 2011 email that HP Chief Executive Meg Whitman
was copied on, Autonomy cited difficulties it was having in
selling HP hardware, the newspaper reported.
However, HP said that while it eventually learned about the
hardware sales, it knew nothing of the alleged accounting
improprieties until the whistleblower came forward.
"Our investigation has shown that Autonomy often resold
generic hardware at a loss in the last few days of the quarter
with the sole purpose of masking its real financial
performance," HP said in a statement.
"In addition, Autonomy engaged in improper transactions with
certain value-added resellers to create the appearance of
software licensing revenue at the end of each quarter. In some
instances, these transactions were used to accelerate revenue,
and on numerous occasions, these were fabricated transactions
with no real end-user."
Autonomy was founded and led by British entrepreneur Mike
Lynch, who has repeatedly denied HP's allegations.
Lynch said in a statement on Tuesday that the emails and
documents cited by the FT showed Autonomy had been open with its
auditors, Deloitte.
Deloitte told the newspaper it "categorically denies any
knowledge of any accounting improprieties or misrepresentations
in Autonomy's financial statements".
Lynch said: "Meg Whitman accused Autonomy of 'active
concealment' but these revelations prove we were open and
transparent with our auditors who continue to stand by the
accounts."