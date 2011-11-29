LONDON Nov 29 U.S. group Hewlett-Packard
has rolled out its first software using technology
gained from its $12 billion acquisition of British group
Autonomy, eight weeks after the deal closed.
The new platform processes unstructured information, such as
telephone calls, emails and video, and structured data in
databases, making all forms of information searchable, HP's
vice-president of information management, Mike Lynch, said.
Lynch, who founded Autonomy, said on Tuesday the launch
showed the rationale behind the deal. "We believe fundamentally
that information is moving away from the rows and columns of
databases, which has powered the industry for 40 years".
HP has started selling Autonomy's technology, used by
governments and multinationals, to small and medium-sized firms,
he said.
It acquired Autonomy as part of a shift towards
higher-margin software that was accelerated with the arrival of
former chief executive Leo Apotheker.
Shareholders were less enthusiastic about Apotheker's
changes, resulting in his ousting in favour of former eBay
boss Meg Whitman in September.
Lynch said he was relishing the opportunities available as
part of the bigger group and, even after pocketing hundreds of
millions of pounds from the deal, he was sticking around.
Many other Autonomy employees also received large payouts.
