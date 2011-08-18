NEW YORK Aug 18 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) is close to a deal to buy British software company Autonomy AUTN.L for $10 billion, according to two sources familiar with the company's plans. [ID:nN1E77H131]

A $10 billion deal would be HP's third-largest deal since 2000, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The following are HP's 10 largest deals during that period.

SIZE COMPANY ($ MLN) DATE ------------------------------------------------------ Compaq Computer Corp 23,518.4 09/04/01 Electronic Data Systems Corp 13,031.0 05/13/08 Mercury Interactive Corp 4,193.5 07/25/06 3Com Corp 2,716.8 11/11/09 3PAR Inc 1,961.0 08/23/10 Opsware Inc 1,613.5 07/23/07 Palm Inc 1,544.4 04/28/10 Indigo NV 1,449.3 09/07/01 ArcSight Inc 1,418.8 09/13/10 Triaton GmbH 427.1 02/23/04 ------------------------------------------------------ SOURCE: Thomson Reuters Deals Intelligence (Compiled by Michael Erman. Editing by Robert MacMillan)