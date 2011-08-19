(Repeats to fix tabulated formatting)
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) is close to a deal
to buy British software company Autonomy AUTN.L for $10 billion, according to
two sources familiar with the company's plans. [ID:nN1E77H131]
A $10 billion deal would be HP's third-largest deal since 2000, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The following are HP's 10 largest deals during that period.
SIZE
COMPANY ($ MLN) DATE
-----------------------------------------------------
Compaq Computer Corp 23,518.4 09/04/01
Electronic Data Systems Corp 13,031.0 05/13/08
Mercury Interactive Corp 4,193.5 07/25/06
3Com Corp 2,716.8 11/11/09
3PAR Inc 1,961.0 08/23/10
Opsware Inc 1,613.5 07/23/07
Palm Inc 1,544.4 04/28/10
Indigo NV 1,449.3 09/07/01
ArcSight Inc 1,418.8 09/13/10
Triaton GmbH 427.1 02/23/04
-----------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Thomson Reuters Deals Intelligence
