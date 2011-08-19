(Repeats to fix tabulated formatting)

NEW YORK, Aug 18 Hewlett-Packard Co ( HPQ.N ) is close to a deal to buy British software company Autonomy AUTN.L for $10 billion, according to two sources familiar with the company's plans. [ID:nN1E77H131]

A $10 billion deal would be HP's third-largest deal since 2000, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The following are HP's 10 largest deals during that period.

SIZE

COMPANY ($ MLN) DATE

-----------------------------------------------------

Compaq Computer Corp 23,518.4 09/04/01

Electronic Data Systems Corp 13,031.0 05/13/08

Mercury Interactive Corp 4,193.5 07/25/06

3Com Corp 2,716.8 11/11/09

3PAR Inc 1,961.0 08/23/10

Opsware Inc 1,613.5 07/23/07

Palm Inc 1,544.4 04/28/10

Indigo NV 1,449.3 09/07/01

ArcSight Inc 1,418.8 09/13/10

Triaton GmbH 427.1 02/23/04

-----------------------------------------------------

SOURCE: Thomson Reuters Deals Intelligence (Compiled by Michael Erman. Editing by Robert MacMillan)