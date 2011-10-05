SAN FRANCISCO Oct 5 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N)
will not make any more big software acquisitions following its
purchase of Autonomy AUTN.L for nearly $12 billion, its new
chief executive said on Wednesday.
"It's certainly the end of big acquisitions," said CEO Meg
Whitman when asked about software acquisitions. "We have got to
integrate Autonomy. We've got to make this acquisition work."
Buying the Cambridge, England-based company, whose software
searches unstructured data like emails, phone calls and tweets
that do not fit into traditional databases, was one of a raft
of surprise moves that former HP CEO Leo Apotheker made in
August.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson. Editing by Robert MacMillan)