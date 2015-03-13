(Adds background, details about ruling)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Hewlett-Packard Co
won preliminary approval from a U.S. judge to settle
shareholder litigation on Friday involving the information
technology company's botched acquisition of Autonomy Plc.
The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San
Francisco, comes after HP failed to win approval of two previous
proposed deals. Breyer had written that the last deal may not
have been fair for shareholders because it could have forced
them to give up claims beyond the Autonomy deal.
However, Breyer said the latest settlement appears to be
limited solely to HP's conduct involving Autonomy.
In a statement HP said it is pleased with the ruling.
HP announced a $8.8 billion writedown in November 2012, just
over one year after buying Autonomy, and linked more than $5
billion to accounting fraud and inflated financials by Autonomy
executives. The British company and its executives have denied
any wrongdoing.
Under the terms of the settlement, shareholder attorneys
agreed to drop all claims against HP's current and former
executives, including Chief Executive Meg Whitman, board members
and advisers to the company.
HP, in turn, agreed to some governance reforms. The company
has also said it would pursue claims against former Autonomy
executives, including Chief Executive Michael Lynch.
The case is In re: Hewlett-Packard Co Shareholder Derivative
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 12-06003.
(Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by Jonathan Oatis and David
Gregorio)