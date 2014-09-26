By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 A U.S. judge on Friday
sharply questioned provisions of a shareholder settlement that
would release Hewlett-Packard Co executives from
liability over the computing company's botched acquisition of
Autonomy Plc.
At a hearing in San Francisco federal court, U.S. District
Judge Charles Breyer asked whether HP officials, including Chief
Executive Meg Whitman, were getting too broad of a pass from
potential shareholder claims related to their leadership.
"The release appears to be staggering in its breadth,"
Breyer said, adding that he had not yet decided whether to
reject the deal.
HP announced a $8.8 billion writedown in November 2012, just
over one year after buying Autonomy, and linked more than $5
billion to accounting fraud and inflated financials by Autonomy
executives. The British company and its executives have denied
any wrongdoing.
Under the settlement, shareholder attorneys agreed to drop
all claims against HP's current and former executives, including
Whitman, board members and advisers to the company. In return,
the company agreed to corporate governance reforms on how it
handles acquisitions.
In court on Friday Breyer said the settlement, as currently
written, could absolve HP executives from shareholder liability
on subjects beyond the Autonomy deal.
"The question I have to determine is whether that's fair,"
Breyer said.
Originally, the settlement called for HP to pay shareholder
attorneys at least $18 million to jointly pursue those claims,
but those fees were removed from the deal due to concerns
previously expressed by Breyer.
Earlier this week CalPERS called on Breyer to reject the
deal unless the parties disclosed a revised fee amount. The
agreement now calls for about $8.7 million in fees for plaintiff
attorneys, according to documents filed late on Thursday.
HP has said it intends to sue former Autonomy CEO Michael
Lynch and Chief Financial Officer Sushovan Hussain, as well as
the British unit of Deloitte & Touche.
Multiple parties have objected to the shareholder
settlement, including Hussain, who called it collusive.
The case is In re: Hewlett-Packard Co Shareholder Derivative
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 12-06003.
