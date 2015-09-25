LONDON, Sept 25 Hewlett-Packard Co was
made aware of practices at Autonomy, including hardware sales
and growth rates boosted by different accounting rules, before
it bought the firm for $11 billion in an ill-fated deal,
according to founder Mike Lynch.
HP is suing Lynch, and former Autonomy finance director
Sushovan Hussain, in London for damages of about $5.1 billion
for their management of Autonomy, alleging they engaged in
fraudulent activities to boost the value of the company.
Lynch said on Friday that contentious issues, such as the
sale of hardware and the recognition of revenues in deals with
resellers, were raised in a due diligence report by KPMG.
The report, made public after U.S shareholders pursued
action in the United States against HP, also shows KPMG told HP
the difference between European and U.S. accounting standards
could impact historical growth rates for the company.
"The KPMG report directly contradicts the statements HP made
about Autonomy on which its whole case is based," Lynch told
Reuters. "HP said it did not know things that it plainly did."
HP repeated its allegation that for more than two years
prior to HP's acquisition of Autonomy, Lynch and Hussain had
conducted "a systematic and sustained scheme to make Autonomy
look like a rapidly growing, pure software company whose
performance was consistently in line with market expectations.
"It was a lie," a HP spokeswoman said.
"HP had no knowledge of Lynch and Hussain's contrived sales
to value added resellers and other improper transactions and
accounting practices, all of which artificially inflated
Autonomy's reported revenues, misrepresented its rate of organic
growth and overstated its gross and net profits."
Documents made public in the court case in Northern
California also indicate that Chairman Ray Lane was worried
about going ahead with the deal right to the last minute.
He emailed HP's independent directors requesting a
last-minute meeting before the acquisition was announced, saying
he had "received new news this morning that I'm still trying to
digest," according to the documents.
A report by legal firm Proskauer Rose LLP prepared for HP
said the minutes for this meeting were unavailable.
Days after the deal was announced, Lane said in an email to
Chief Executive Leo Apotheker that he was "still haunted by
Autonomy itself."
He asked Apotheker and the company's advisers if there was
any way to get out of the deal.
Apotheker, who was replaced by Meg Whitman weeks later,
responded in an email that he was 99 percent sure that the
Autonomy deal was irreversible.
