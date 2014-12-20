(Updates with statement from HP in fifth paragraph)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 A federal judge on Friday
rejected Hewlett-Packard Co's proposed settlement of
shareholder litigation involving the information technology
company's botched acquisition of Autonomy Plc.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco wrote
that the settlement may not have been fair for shareholders
because it broadly released HP from liability for events
unrelated to Autonomy.
"The shareholders appear to be relinquishing a whole
universe of potential claims regarding HP governance and
practices," Breyer wrote.
Shareholder attorneys could not immediately be reached for
comment.
"While HP is disappointed the Court did not approve the
settlement as submitted, the Court recognized that a settlement
releasing the HP directors and officers from Autonomy-related
claims 'represents a fair and reasonable resolution of the
litigation,'" HP said in a statement. "HP remains committed to
holding the architects of the Autonomy fraud accountable."
HP announced a $8.8 billion writedown in November 2012, just
over one year after buying Autonomy, and linked more than $5
billion to accounting fraud and inflated financials by Autonomy
executives. The British company and its executives have denied
any wrongdoing.
Under the terms of the settlement reached earlier this year,
shareholder attorneys agreed to drop all claims against HP's
current and former executives, including Chief Executive Meg
Whitman, board members and advisers to the company.
HP, in turn, agreed to some governance reforms. The company
also said it would pursue claims against former Autonomy
executives, including Chief Executive Michael Lynch.
The case is In re: Hewlett-Packard Co Shareholder Derivative
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 12-06003.
