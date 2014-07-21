(Adds details from filing, comments, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
July 21 A former top executive at Autonomy Corp
is seeking to block Hewlett-Packard Co's settlement of three
shareholder lawsuits over its troubled purchase of the British
software company, saying HP officials are wrongly absolved of a
$8.8 billion writedown.
In a court filing on Monday, a former Autonomy chief
financial officer, Sushovan Hussain, said the "collusive and
unfair" settlement, if approved by a federal judge, would let HP
"forever bury from disclosure the real reason for its 2012
write-down of Autonomy: HP's own destruction of Autonomy's
success after the acquisition."
The June 30 accord called for HP shareholders to end
efforts to force current and former officials, including Chief
Executive Officer Meg Whitman, to pay damages to the Palo Alto,
California-based company over its disastrous $11.1 billion
Autonomy purchase.
Instead, the shareholders agreed to help HP pursue claims
against former Autonomy officials like Hussain and former CEO
Michael Lynch, who have denied wrongdoing.
Shareholders would receive nothing for now, while law firms
including Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Robbins Geller Rudman &
Dowd could share at least $18 million in fees by pursuing those
claims, according to court papers.
HP announced the $8.8 billion writedown in November 2012,
just over one year after buying Autonomy, and linked more than
$5 billion to accounting fraud and inflated financials by
Autonomy executives.
"Mr. Hussain's opposition to the settlement is baseless," HP
spokesman Howard Clabo said. "We strongly believe that at the
end of the process, the jury will conclude that Mr. Hussain
engaged in a multibillion dollar fraud."
In his filing, Hussain accused shareholders' lawyers of
doing an "about-face," having at a September 2013 hearing,
downplayed as "immaterial" their failure to target Autonomy
executives, but now claiming those same executives were at
fault.
"Any normal person would say, 'Are you kidding me?'" Hussain
said. "A federal district judge, who is required to rule on the
fairness of the settlement and make sure that it is not
collusive, should say, 'Not in my court.'"
Mark Molumphy, a partner at the Cotchett law firm, and
Darren Robbins, a partner at Robbins Geller, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Lynch, the former Autonomy CEO, has not formally opposed the
settlement in court, but through a spokesman backed Hussain's
opposition.
"This motion reveals the depth of the corruption that
permeates the settlement," the spokesman said. "The shareholders
who have borne the losses get nothing, and learn nothing about
what really happened."
Kelli Alces, a Florida State University law professor
specializing in corporate governance, said it was unclear
whether Hussain has standing to oppose the settlement.
"It does seem unusual," she said. "The settlement doesn't
take anything from the former Autonomy CFO, or his ability to
defend himself if he is sued by HP later."
The case is In re: Hewlett-Packard Co Shareholder Derivative
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 12-06003.
