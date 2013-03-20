UPDATE 2-EU open to compromise on some parts of mobile industry agenda
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 20 Hewlett-Packard Co director Ralph Whitworth told shareholders on Wednesday to expect "some evolution" in the company's board in coming years or even months, responding to criticism over the botched $11 billion acquisition of British software firm Autonomy Plc.
Whitworth, who runs activist hedge fund Relational Investors LLC and was named to the board of the struggling Silicon Valley computing company in 2011, said shareholders could expect some changes, but he also defended HP's board, saying it was among the best he had seen.
At the company's annual meeting in Mountain View, Whitworth acknowledged that HP's investors have "rightfully" questioned some of the transactions the company has made.
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Late this afternoon, the automakers Honda, Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda and BMW will head to federal court in Miami to argue that a $1 billion plea agreement between the U.S. Justice Department and the airbag maker Takata Corporation should absolve them from liability for installing dangerous Takata airbags in tens of millions of cars sold in the U.S.
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (Adds settlement prices, EIA oil production report)