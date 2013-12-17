SAN FRANCISCO Dec 17 Hewlett-Packard
Chief Executive Meg Whitman gave up her symbolic $1 salary and
now draws an annual base salary of $1.5 million, reflecting the
93 percent rise in the company's stock so far this year.
Whitman, HP's third CEO in four years, is steering the
Silicon Valley giant through a years-long restructuring since
inheriting in 2011 a company shaken by board changes, executive
departures and fluctuating strategic decisions.
Investors have since credited her for bringing much-needed
stability to HP, which she is trying to turn around through
layoffs, cost cutting and expansion into fast-growing markets
such as enterprise computing.
The new salary, effective November 1, "brings Ms. Whitman's
salary to a competitive level among the salaries of the chief
executive officers of HP's peer companies," the company said in
a Securities and Exchange filing.
While Whitman drew a salary of only $1 in 2012, her total
compensation was $1.99 million, including a $1.69 million bonus
and vested stock and options.
HP's stock, however, at Tuesday's close of $27.45, remains
well off its 2010 high of above $50, prior to the departure of
Wall Street favorite and former CEO Mark Hurd.
From the time Whitman joined in September 2011, HP's stock
has risen just 14.5 percent compared with the S&P 500 index,
which is up 51 percent over the same period.