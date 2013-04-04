BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Hewlett-Packard Co Chairman Ray Lane, who has come under fire from shareholders for his role in the botched, costly acquisition of British software firm Autonomy Plc, has stepped down, the company said on Thursday.
Director Ralph Whitworth will become interim chairman, the company said on Thursday.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.