SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Hewlett-Packard
will pay $108 million and agreed to take on certain reporting
and compliance obligations to settle a Justice Department and
SEC investigation into potential violations of the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and
Exchange Commission have been conducting investigations into
HP's conduct in Russia and Poland, among other countries. On
Wednesday, Polish prosecutors alleged that a local HP executive
paid bribes worth over $500,000 in exchange for help winning
contracts to supply computer equipment to Polish police
headquarters.
HP declined to comment on the specifics of that case.
It did not elaborate on what obligations it
agreed to take on in its settlement of the U.S. probes.
"The misconduct described in the settlement was limited to a
small number of people who are no longer employed by the
company," John Schultz, HP's executive vice president and
general counsel said in a statement on Wednesday.
"HP fully cooperated with both the Department of Justice and
the Securities and Exchange Commission in the investigation of
these matters and will continue to provide customers around the
world with top quality products and services without
interruption."
