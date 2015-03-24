March 24 Hewlett-Packard Co said it had
entered into a partnership to equip its PCs, tablets and other
gadgets with audio technology from Danish television and sound
system maker Bang & Olufsen.
HP said on Tuesday that it would start selling personal
computers with Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY audio technology this
spring.
The Bang & Olufsen brand will appear on HP's Spectre, OMEN,
ENVY and select commercial PCs, while the B&O Play brand will
appear on HP Pavilion PCs, tablets and PC audio accessories, HP
said.
B&O is a 90-year-old company that makes products for the
luxury end of the consumer market. It will replace
music-streaming and audio-equipment company Beats Electronics
LLC as HP's audio vendor.
Apple Inc bought Beats, co-founded by influential
hip-hop producer Dr Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine, for $3
billion in May last year.
