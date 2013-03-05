BRIEF-Taubman Centers increases quarterly common dividend 5 percent to $0.625 per share
* Taubman Centers increases quarterly common dividend 5 percent to $0.625 per share
March 5 Proxy advisory firm ISS on Tuesday recommended shareholders of Hewlett-Packard Co vote against the re-election of three directors to HP's board, including the company's chairman.
ISS said shareholders should reject Chairman Ray Lane and board members John Hammergren and G. Kennedy Thompson.
March 2 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc says on February 26, board of co increased size of board by two members - SEC filing