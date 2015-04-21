By Joseph Menn
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 21
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Hewlett-Packard Co
will team with prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc
to offer services including assessments and incident
response, bringing one of the most sophisticated security teams
to a much broader market.
The two Silicon Valley companies announced their partnership
as the largest conference aimed at corporate security buyers
gets underway Tuesday in San Francisco.
In an interview ahead of the announcement, FireEye Chief
Executive David DeWalt described the deal as "capability meets
scale."
HP has 5,000 security consultants, many of whom manage
security operations on an outsourced basis for large corporate
clients. Those consultants can now bring in FireEye's
technology, which tests computer commands before they are
executed, and the investigators at Mandiant, which FireEye
acquired last year.
Besides serving government and private clients who have been
breached, Mandiant is known for research reports such as one
naming a specific unit in the Chinese People's Liberation Army
for breaching major companies.
Mandiant's main services are expensive, however, and the HP
deal will bring a co-branded version of its services to smaller
companies.
Mike Nefkens, executive vice president of HP Enterprise
Services, said more clients want to analyze and improve their
defense before the next attack, and that the new offerings would
meet that need.
"They don't want to wait until there's an incident," Nefkens
said.
HP also reaches many countries where FireEye has had a
smaller presence, including Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
DeWalt declined to say if the deal was exclusive or give
other terms.
FireEye also said it was expanding the number of companies
that it shared threat information with, including a partnership
with Israeli firewall provider Check Point Software
Technologies.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)