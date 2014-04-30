BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
April 30 Hewlett-Packard Co and Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group launched a joint venture to make servers aimed at companies which provide cloud computing services.
The new cloud-optimized servers will help service providers to cut costs, the companies said in a statement.
Foxconn is the parent company for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.
LONDON, March 22 Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday.