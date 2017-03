Feb 1 Computer maker Hewlett-Packard Co (HP) said on Friday it was planning to close a site in Germany by the end of October as part of its multi-year restructuring plan.

HP said it was closing its site in Ruesselsheim, south-west of Frankfurt, by the end of October. It said around 850 jobs would be cut.

The closure will not affect its other major sites in Germany, Europe's largest economy, the company said.