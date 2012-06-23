BERLIN, June 23 U.S. group Hewlett Packard
, the world's largest personal computer maker, may cut as
many as 1,000 jobs in Germany as part of planned European-wide
redundancies, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing an unnamed staff
representative.
HP is planning to cut about 8,000 positions in Europe by the
end of 2014, the German magazine said, citing unnamed officials
close to the company.
"As many as 1,000 jobs (in Germany) are acutely endangered,"
WirtschaftsWoche quoted the labour representative as saying.
HP, which employs more than 300,000 workers globally, said
in May the layoff of 27,000 workers, or 8 percent of its
workforce, would be made mainly through early retirement and
generate annual savings of $3.0-$3.5 billion as it exits its
2013/14 year.
HP, which posted a second-quarter profit above market
estimates, aims to use cost savings from planned job cuts to
drive organic growth.
HP in Germany was not available to comment.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Dan Lalor)